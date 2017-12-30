बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
महिला पहलवान साक्षी और बबिता को मिला कॉमनवेल्थ 2018 का टिकट
Updated Sat, 30 Dec 2017 08:57 PM IST
sakshi malik
PC: File
ओलंपिक में भारत के लिए ब्रॉन्ज मेडल जीतने वाले महिला पहलवान
साक्षी मलिक
का चयन 2018
कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स
के लिए हो गया है। शनिवार को दिल्ली में 2018 कॉमनवेल्थ और सीनियर एशियाई कुश्ती चैंपियनशिप के चयन के ट्रॉयल लिए गए।
महिला पहलवानों के लिए चयन ट्रायल 6 कैटेगरी में कराए गए। इनमें साक्षी को 62 किग्रा कैटेगरी में एशियाई और राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों का टिकट प्राप्त हुआ। साक्षी ने इस साल जोहानसबर्ग में हुए राष्ट्रमंडल कुश्ती चैंपियनशिप में भारत के लिए गोल्ड जीता था।
अन्य खिलाड़ियों में विनेश फोगाट को 50 किग्रा कैटेगरी, बबीता कुमारी को 54 किग्रा, पूजा ढांडा को 57 किग्रा, दिव्या करण को 68 किग्रा और किरण को 76 किग्रा वजन वर्ग में देश का प्रतिनिधित्व करने के लिए टिकट मिला।
