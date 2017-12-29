Download App
Video: पहलवान सुशील कुमार कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स 2018 के लिए क्वालिफाई, समर्थक आपस में भिड़े

डिजिटल स्पोर्ट्स टीम, अमर उजाला

Updated Fri, 29 Dec 2017 05:35 PM IST
Sushil Kumar qualifies for 2018 Commonwealth Games, Scuffle broke out between alleged supporters

सुशील कुमारPC: ani

भारतीय पहलवान और दो बार के ओलंपिक पदक विजेता ओलिंपिक पदक विजेता सुशील कुमार ने साल 2018 में होने वाले कॉमनवेल्थ गेम के लिए क्वालिफाई कर लिया है। उन्होंने 74 किलोग्राम श्रेणी के मुकाबले में जितेंद्र कुमार को हराया। 
 
दिल्ली के केडी जाधव स्टेडियम में पहलवान सुशील कुमार और प्रवीण राणा के समर्थक आपस में भिड़ गए। हालांकि ये समर्थक आपस में क्यों भिड़े इसकी जानकारी का पता अभी तक नहीं चल पाया है।
  वहीं, इस मामले में सुशील कुमार ने कहा कि यह बहुत ही दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है और मैं इसकी निंदा करता हूं। यह गलत है, खेल में ऐसी चीजों के लिए कोई जगह नहीं है। 
 
2018 में होने वाले कॉमनवेल्थ गेम में क्वालिफाई करने के बाद सुशील कुमार ने कहा कि मेरे गुरु सतपाल सिंह और बाबा रामदेव ने मुझे खेलने के लिए हमेशा प्रेरित किया है।
 


बता दें कि सुशील कुमार की तीन साल के लंबे इंतजार के बाद कुश्ती जगत में वापसी हुई है। मालूम हो कि हाल ही में अंतरराष्ट्रीय कुश्ती में तीन साल के बाद वापसी करते हुए सुशील कुमार ने 74 किग्रा फ्रीस्टाइल वर्ग में न्यूजीलैंड के आकाश खुल्लर को हराकर गोल्ड मेडल का तमगा हासिल किया था। इस जीत के साथ सुशील ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय मंच पर शानदार वापसी की।​

 

Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

