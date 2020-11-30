कार बनी आग का गोला: बाल-बाल बची रेसर की जान, पसलियां टूटी, कई जगह से झुलसे

We are so thankful that Romain Grosjean was able to walk away from this. We did not need a reminder of the bravery and brilliance of our drivers, marshals, and medical teams, nor of the advances in safety in our sport, but we truly got one today#BahrainGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/z8OeTU5Nem— Formula 1 (@F1) November 29, 2020
An update from Romain Grosjean on his Instagram ❤️ @RGrosjean pic.twitter.com/Pps94VpAQT— WTF1 (@wtf1official) November 29, 2020
मर्सिडिज के लुईस हैमिल्टन ने रेडबुल के मैक्स वस्टपिन को पछाड़कर रेस जीती। यह उनकी सत्र की 11वीं रेस है। हैमिल्टन के 332 अंक हो गए हैं। घटना के बाद हैमिल्टन समेत हास टीम के मालिक ने सभी को धन्यवाद दिया।
Thank you to Medical Car driver Alan van der Merwe, the circuit medical team and marshals for their quick thinking and actions in getting to Romain so soon after the accident 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hkUChcweeq— Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) November 29, 2020
