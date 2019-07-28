शहर चुनें

Red Bulls Max Verstappen Wins Chaotic German Grand Prix

वीटल को पछाड़कर मैक्स ने जीती जर्मनी ग्रां प्रि फॉर्मूला वन रेस

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 28 Jul 2019 11:59 PM IST
मैक्स वर्स्टापेन
मैक्स वर्स्टापेन - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
रेड बुल के मैक्स वर्स्टापेन ने बारिश के बीच फेरारी के सवेस्टियन वीटल को पछाड़कर जर्मनी ग्रां प्रि फॉर्मूला वन रेस जीत ली। मैक्स 1:44:31.275 सेकंड के समय के साथ सत्र में दूसरी बार चैंपियन बने। पांच बार के चैंपियन मर्सिडीज के लुईस हैमिल्टन 11वें स्थान पर रहे।
टोरो रोसो के डेनिल तीसरे, रेसिंग पाइंट के लांस स्ट्राल चौथे और मैक्लारेन के कार्लोस पांचवें नंबर पर रहे। हैमिल्टन 223 अंकों के साथ ड्राइवर तालिका में शीर्ष पर कायम हैं। बोटास (184) और मैक्स (162) तीसरे स्थान पर हैं।
german grand prix sebastian vettel max verstappen
