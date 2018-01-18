Download App
Other Sports

इस भारतीय महिला पहलवान ने कहा, 'ओलंपिक मेडलिस्ट को हराने के बारे में सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था'

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 01:54 PM IST
pooja dhanda defeat olympic medalist Helen Maroulis in pro wrestling league
pooja dhanda
प्रो रेसलिंग लीग के एक अहम मुकाबले में पूजा ढांडा के शानदार प्रदर्शन की बदौलत पंजाब रॉयल्स ने हरियाणा हैमर्स को 4-3 से हरा दिया है। इस मैच का सबसे अहम राउंड ओलंपिक मेडलिस्ट हेलेन मारॉलिस और देश की प्रतिभाशाली महिला पहलवान पूजा ढांडा के बीच खेला गया।

मंगलवार को 75 किलोग्राम वाली कैटेगरी में दोनों पहलवानों के बीच खेले गए चौथे बाउट में पूजा ने अमेरिका की हेलेन मारॉलिस को 7-6 से हराया। पूजा की इस जीत से पंजाब रॉयल्स 3-1 की लीड बनाने में सफल हो गई। इससे पहले पूजा ने शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए शुरुआती दौर में ही 2-0 की बढ़त बना ली थी। इसके अगले राउंड में भी पूजा ने लगातार अटैक करना जारी रखा।

पूजा ढांडा ने दो बार वर्ल्ड चैंपियन रह चुकी हेलेन को पहले हाफ में अंक बनाने का कोई मौका नहीं दिया और 6-0 की बढ़त बना ली। दूसरे हॉफ की शुरुआत में भी पूजा ने हेलेन पर अटैक किया और उन्हें हराकर मैच में 7-0 का स्कोर कर लिया।

इसके बाद हेलेन ने अंक जुटाने के लिए पूरा जोर लगाया और बार-बार पूजा की लेग होल्ड करने की कोशिश की लेकिन पूजा ने लगातार डिफेंस कर उनके अटैक को नाकाम कर दिया। हेलेन दूसरे हाफ में 6 अंक हासिल करने में कामयाब रहीं, लेकिन वह मैच में जीत दर्ज करने में असफल हो गईं। पूजा ढांडा ने ओलंपिक और विश्व चैंपियन को 7-6 से हराकर इतिहास रच दिया। इस जीत के बाद देशी महिला पहलवान पूजा ढांडा ने कहा कि उन्होंने कभी सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था कि वह एक ओलंपिक मेडलिस्ट और वर्ल्ड चैंपियन को हरा पाएंगी।
pooja dhanda pro wrestling league helen maroulis punjab royals

