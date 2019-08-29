शहर चुनें

Mary Kom, Heung-min Son named Best Asian Athletes

'सुपरमॉम' मैरी कॉम चुनी गईं एशिया की सर्वश्रेष्ठ महिला एथलीट

29 Aug 2019
एमसी मेरीकॉम
एमसी मेरीकॉम - फोटो : PTI
छह बार की विश्व चैंपियन एमसी मैरी कॉम को एशिया की सर्वश्रेष्ठ एथलीट के चुना गया है। सुपर मॉम मैरी कॉम को एशियन स्पोर्ट्सराइटर्स यूनियन द्वारा मलयेशिया में आयोजित पुरस्कार वितरण समारोह में एशिया का सर्वश्रेष्ठ एथलीट चुना गया।
मैरी कॉम के अलावा दक्षिण कोरिया के स्टार फुटबॉलर हेयुंग मिन को भी सर्वश्रेष्ठ एथलीट के रूप में चुना गया। वहीं, कतर पुरुष फुटबॉल टीम और जापान महिला फुटबॉल टीम को एशिया की बेस्ट टीम चुना गया।
 
mary kom heung-min son asian sportswriters union
