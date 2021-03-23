निशानेबाजी वर्ल्ड कप: गनेमत सेखों और अंगद की जोड़ी ने स्कीट में जीता गोल्ड

नई दिल्ली में चल रहे आईएसएसएफ निशानेबाजी विश्व कप में भारतीय निशानेबाजों का शानदार प्रदर्शन बरकरार है। पांचवें दिन भी भारत के खाते में एक गोल्ड मेडल आ गया। डॉ कर्णी सिंह शूटिंग रेंज में भारत की तरफ से अंगद वीर बाजवा और गनीमत सेखों की जोड़ी ने स्कीट मिश्रित स्पर्धा में अचूक निशाना लगाया और पहला स्थान हासिल किया। मंगलवार को फाइनल में भारतीय जोड़ी ने कजाकिस्तान के खिलाड़ियों को 33-29 से हराया। इस मेडल के साथ ही भारत के खाते में अब कुल सात स्वर्ण पदक हो गए हैं।

It’s another gold for India!

The Skeet Mixed Team of @angadvirbajwa and #GanematSekhon win 🥇 at the @ISSF_Shooting World Cup in Delhi after a 33-29 win over Kazakhstan. #Shooting #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/k72Jdd5vO4