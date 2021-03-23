शहर चुनें

ISSF Shooting World Cup 2021: Skeet Mixed Team of angad vir bajwa and Ganemat Sekhon win gold medal

निशानेबाजी वर्ल्ड कप: गनेमत सेखों और अंगद की जोड़ी ने स्कीट में जीता गोल्ड

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Rajeev Rai Updated Tue, 23 Mar 2021 05:19 PM IST
गनेमत सेखोन और अंगद बाजवा
गनेमत सेखोन और अंगद बाजवा - फोटो : [email protected]_SAI
नई दिल्ली में चल रहे आईएसएसएफ निशानेबाजी विश्व कप में भारतीय निशानेबाजों का शानदार प्रदर्शन बरकरार है। पांचवें दिन भी भारत के खाते में एक गोल्ड मेडल आ गया। डॉ कर्णी सिंह शूटिंग रेंज में भारत की तरफ से अंगद वीर बाजवा और गनीमत सेखों की जोड़ी ने स्कीट मिश्रित स्पर्धा में अचूक निशाना लगाया और पहला स्थान हासिल किया। मंगलवार को फाइनल में भारतीय जोड़ी ने कजाकिस्तान के खिलाड़ियों को 33-29 से हराया। इस मेडल के साथ ही भारत के खाते में अब कुल सात स्वर्ण पदक हो गए हैं।
sports other sports national issf shooting world cup 2021 ganemat sekhon angad vir singh bajwa

Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

