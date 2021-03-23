निशानेबाजी वर्ल्ड कप: गनेमत सेखों और अंगद की जोड़ी ने स्कीट में जीता गोल्ड

It’s another gold for India!— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) March 23, 2021
The Skeet Mixed Team of @angadvirbajwa and #GanematSekhon win 🥇 at the @ISSF_Shooting World Cup in Delhi after a 33-29 win over Kazakhstan. #Shooting #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/k72Jdd5vO4
