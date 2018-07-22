Indian wrestler Sachin Rathi wins Gold beating Bat-Erdene of Mangolia in 74 kg category final of Freestyle wrestling at junior Asian Championships 2018 pic.twitter.com/aebxinrmiW— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
दद्दा ध्यानचंद के जन्म दिवस पर 29 अगस्त को आयोजित होने वाला राष्ट्रीय राष्ट्रीय खेल पुरस्कार समारोह इस बार एशियाई खेलों के बाद होगा।
18 जुलाई 2018