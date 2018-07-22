शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Indian wrestler Sachin Rathi wins Gold in 74 kg category final in junior Asian Championships 2018

भारतीय पहलवान सचिन राठी ने लहराया तिरंगा, 74 किग्रा फ्रीस्टाइल भारवर्ग में जीता गोल्ड

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 22 Jul 2018 06:27 PM IST
सचिन राठी
सचिन राठी
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय पहलवान सचिन राठी ने जूनियर एशियन चैंपियनशिप 2018 में रविवार को 74 किग्रा फ्रीस्टाइल भारवर्ग में गोल्ड मेडल जीतकर इतिहास रच दिया। राठी ने फाइनल में मंगोलिया के पहलवान बैट-एर्डेने को हराया।
 
sachin rathi junior asian championships 2018

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

people think him begger but he bought a most expensive bike
Weird Stories

भिखारी समझ कर शोरूम से बाहर निकाल रहे थे लोग, हकीकत पता चलते ही हो गए सन्न

22 जुलाई 2018

Sonam Kapoor
Bollywood

आनंद को खुलमखुल्ला किस करते सोनम की तस्वीर वायरल, फैंस बोले-मूड खराब हो गया

22 जुलाई 2018

Munna Bhai MBBS
Bollywood

'मुन्नाभाई-3' में नहीं होंगे अरशद वारसी, यह एक्टर बनेगा 'सर्किट'

22 जुलाई 2018

shiv
Religion

ऐसे आया महादेव के पास डमरू? जानें बाकी चीजों से जुड़े कुछ दिलचस्प रहस्य

22 जुलाई 2018

शिल्पा शिंदे
Television

बिग-बॉस विनर बनने के 6 महीने बाद शिल्पा शिंदे खरीद पाईं लग्जरी कार, इसकी कीमत आपके होश उड़ा देगी

22 जुलाई 2018

Shahid Kapoor
Bollywood

दूसरे बच्चे के जन्म से पहले शाहिद कपूर ने खरीदा शानदार 'तोहफा', कीमत 50 करोड़ से भी ज्यादा

22 जुलाई 2018

कुणाल गोस्वामी
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के साथ फिल्म करके भी फ्लॉप हुआ सुपरस्टार का ये बेटा, अब केटरिंग का काम कर कमा रहा पैसे

22 जुलाई 2018

Janhvi Kapoor
Bollywood

फिल्मों में आने के बाद इतना बदल गई हैं जाह्नवी, पुरानी तस्वीरें देखेंगे तो पहचान नहीं पाएंगे

22 जुलाई 2018

sonam and twinkle
Bollywood

वो बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस जिन्होंने सेनेटरी नैपकिन पर उठाई आवाज, नतीजा हो गए सस्ते

22 जुलाई 2018

BAHU LOVES FATHER IN LAW AFTER 3 YEARS OF HER MARRIAGE AND KILLED HER HUSBAND
Weird Stories

शादी के तीन साल बाद ससुर के प्यार में विवाहिता ने की हदें पार, हुई गिरफ्तार, पहुंची जेल

22 जुलाई 2018

Most Read

राष्ट्रीय खेल दिवस
Other Sports

इस साल खेल दिवस पर नहीं दिए जाएंगे अवॉर्ड, अब एशियाई खेलों के बाद बैठेगी चयन कमेटी

दद्दा ध्यानचंद के जन्म दिवस पर 29 अगस्त को आयोजित होने वाला राष्ट्रीय राष्ट्रीय खेल पुरस्कार समारोह इस बार एशियाई खेलों के बाद होगा।

18 जुलाई 2018

handball
Other Sports

एशियाई खेल 2018: कोर्ट के आदेश के बाद पुरुष हैंडबॉल टीम को मंजूरी

18 जुलाई 2018

hima das
Other Sports

देश की 'स्वर्ण बेटी' हिमा दास का एएफआई ने किया अपमान, गोल्ड लाने से ज्यादा जरूरी है अंग्रेजी सीखना

13 जुलाई 2018

हिमा दास
Other Sports

हिमा दास ने रचा इतिहास, ट्रैक इवेंट में गोल्ड मेडल जीतने वाली बनीं पहली भारतीय महिला एथलीट

13 जुलाई 2018

pm modi and hima das
Other Sports

देश की 'गोल्डन गर्ल' हिमा दास ने रचा इतिहास, पीएम मोदी ने कामयाबी पर दी बधाई

13 जुलाई 2018

hima das
Other Sports

रातों-रात बढ़ी हिमा दास की लोकप्रियता, पीएम मोदी से लेकर सचिन तेंदुलकर तक करने लगे फॉलो

14 जुलाई 2018

दीपा कर्माकर
Other Sports

दीपा ने वर्ल्ड चैलेंज कप में जीता गोल्ड, प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भारतीय जिम्नास्ट को दी बधाई

8 जुलाई 2018

भारतीय कबड्डी टीम
Other Sports

भारत बना कबड्डी मास्टर्स 2018 का चैंपियन, फाइनल में ईरान को विशाल अंतर से दी मात

1 जुलाई 2018

AFI feeling guilty over HIMA DAS tweet on her interview in english
Other Sports

देश की 'स्वर्ण बेटी' हिमा दास का अपमान करने के बाद एएफआई ने मांगी माफी, कहा- उनसे क्षमा जो नाराज हैं

13 जुलाई 2018

चरन सिंह
Other Sports

ड्रग्स ओवरडोज की वजह से 23 साल के कबड्डी खिलाड़ी की हुई मौत

9 जुलाई 2018

Related Videos

फीफा विश्वकप 2018 की विजेता फ्रांस का असली जश्न

फ्रांस ने दूसरी बार फुटबॉल विश्व कप जीता। विश्व कप हासिल करने के बाद कोच डिडिएर डेसचैम्प्स के साथ प्रेस संबोधन के बीच ही जीत का जश्न मनाने लगे। जिसका वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है।

16 जुलाई 2018

tunisia goalkeeper trick for roza 1:26

गोलकीपर हुआ चोटिल ताकि साथी प्लेयर रोजा खोल सकें

6 जून 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 1:37

आप सोच भी नहीं सकते कितने पुराने हैं ये खेल

15 मार्च 2018

shikhar dhawan gets injured before South Africa tour, doubtful for 1st Test special story 1:26

दक्षिण अफ्रीका दौरे से पहले स्टार खिलाड़ी शिखर धवन को ये क्या हुआ?

28 दिसंबर 2017

खो खो प्रतियोगिता 1:04

प्रदेशीय महिला खो-खो प्रतियोगिता में गोरखपुर ने फैजाबाद को 9-0 से हराया

24 सितंबर 2016

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.