भारतीय दिव्यांग बास्केटबॉल टीम ने लीबिया में फहराया तिरंगा, जीता ऐतिहासिक ब्रॉन्ज मेडल

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 07 Dec 2018 01:17 PM IST
बास्केटबॉल
भारतीय दिव्यांग बास्केटबॉल टीम ने लीबिया के ट्रिपोली में आयोजित पहली हाना लाहोद अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्पर्धा में ब्रॉन्ज मेडल जीतकर इतिहास रच दिया। व्हीलचेयर बास्केटबॉल स्पर्धा का आयोजन पहली बार अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर हुआ। भारत ने इसमें मेडल जीतकर इतिहास रच दिया। 
युवा कार्यक्रम और खेल मंत्रालय ने ट्वीट करके बास्केटबॉल टीम की उपलब्धि की जानकारी दी है। युवा कार्यक्रम और खेल मंत्रालय ने ट्वीट किया, पहली बार आयोजित हाना लाहोद अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्पर्धा में ऐतिहासिक ब्रॉन्ज मेडल जीतने पर भारतीय टीम को ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। इस बास्केटबॉल स्पर्धा का आयोजन लीबिया के ट्रिपोली में किया गया। भारत को आप पर बहुत गर्व है।

 

indian wheelchair basketball team dept of sports myas youth affairs and sports
