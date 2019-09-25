भारत की पीटी उषा को मिला प्रतिष्ठित सम्मान, IAAF ने वेटरन पिन अवॉर्ड से किया सम्मानित

Expressing my deep gratitude towards @iaaforg and President @sebcoe for awarding me the Veteran Pin at the 52nd IAAF conference in Doha. I look forward to continually contributing to the growth of athletics in our country!@IAAFDoha2019 #IAAFDoha2019 pic.twitter.com/pKUcly1EsV— P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) September 25, 2019
पंकज आडवाणी और आदित्य मेहरा की भारतीय जोड़ी ने बुधवार को थाईलैंड की जोड़ी के खिलाफ 4-1 की आसान जीत के साथ आईबीएसएफ विश्व टीम स्नूकर चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में जगह बनाई।
25 सितंबर 2019