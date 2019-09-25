शहर चुनें

Indian star PT usha awarded with veteran pin award by IAAF in doha

भारत की पीटी उषा को मिला प्रतिष्ठित सम्मान, IAAF ने वेटरन पिन अवॉर्ड से किया सम्मानित

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 25 Sep 2019 03:47 PM IST
पीटी उषा
पीटी उषा - फोटो : social media
‘पायोली एक्सप्रेस’ के नाम से विख्यात भारत की पूर्व ऐथलीट और ओलिम्पियन पीटी उषा को प्रतिष्ठित अंतर्राष्ट्रीय ऐथलेटिक्स महासंघ (IAAF) वेटरन पिन अवॉर्ड से नवाजा गया है। दिगाज उषा ने बुधवार को ट्विटर पर तस्वीर शेयर कर इस बात की जानकारी दी। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर आईएएएफ और उसके अध्यक्ष का आभार जताया और देश में ऐथलेटिक्स को बढ़ावा देने के लिए काम करने की बात की।
उषा को 24 सितंबर में कतर में हुई आईएएएफ की 52वीं कांग्रेस के दौरान इस प्रतिष्ठित सम्मान से सम्मानित किया गया। 

उषा 1984 में लॉस एंजेलिस ओलंपिक में 400 मीटर बाधा दौड़ के फाइनल में पहुंची थीं लेकिन सेकंड के सौवें हिस्से से कांस्य पदक से चूक गई थीं।

उन्हें 1983 में अर्जुन अवॉर्ड मिला था। दो साल बाद 1985 में उन्हें पद्मश्री पुरस्कार भी दिया गया। उषा नए खिलाड़ियों के लिए अपनी अकादमी भी चलाती हैं।
pt usha iaaf veteran pin award international association of athletics federations payyoli express
