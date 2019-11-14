फर्राटा धाविका दुती ने हासिल की खास उपलब्धि, ‘टाइम 100 नेक्स्ट’ की सूची में शामिल

Ecstatic and Humbled!— Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) November 13, 2019
Honoured to be in Time 100 Next 2019. On the track, I'll sprint🏃
Off the track, I'll fight🤼
Fight for Inclusion, Equality, Rights and dignity of People. #loveislove https://t.co/8aA5jxiJUu
