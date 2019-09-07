शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Indian Sports fraternity salutes the hard work and dedication of ISRO

चंद्रयान-2 पर सहवाग, पंत और रवि शास्त्री समेत देश के खिलाड़ियों ने इसरो को दिया खास संदेश

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 07 Sep 2019 01:03 PM IST
चंद्रयान-2 के लिए खिलाड़ियों इसरो का हौसला बढ़ाया
चंद्रयान-2 के लिए खिलाड़ियों इसरो का हौसला बढ़ाया - फोटो : social Media
ख़बर सुनें
भारत चांद के दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर उतरने ही वाला था कि अचानक केवल 2.1 किलोमीटर दूर चंद्रयान-2 के लैंडर विक्रम से इसरो का संपर्क टूट गया। जिसके बाद इसरो के कंट्रोल रूम सहित पूरे देश में मायूसी छा गई। चांद के दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर लैंडर ‘विक्रम’ के उतरने की सारी प्रक्रिया सामान्य थी। 35 किमी ऊपर से सतह पर उतरने की प्रक्रिया का काउंटडाउन 1:38 बजे शुरू हुआ।
विज्ञापन
13 मिनट 48 सेकंड तक सब कुछ सही चला। तालियां भी गूंजी, मगर आखिरी के डेढ़ मिनट पहले जब विक्रम 2.1 किमी ऊपर था, तभी करीब 1:55 बजे उसका इसरो से संपर्क टूट गया। देश का हर एक नागरिक इसरो और इसके वैज्ञानिको के काम की सराहना कर रहा है। खेल जगत के सितारों ने भी इसरो के हौसले को सलाम किया। आइए दिखाते हैं उनके संदेश, जो उन्होंने इसरो को दिया है।
विज्ञापन
आगे पढ़ें

विज्ञापन

Recommended

चंद्रयान 2
India News

चंद्रयान-2 बात करते ही रो पड़े सीएम योगी के मंत्री मोहसिन रजा, कहा- दुख हुआ

7 सितंबर 2019

भारत से पहले कई विकसित देश चांद पर सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग कराने में असफल रहे हैं
India News

चंद्रयान-2: भारत ने चुना सबसे मुश्किल मिशन, 38 प्रयासों में से 52 फीसदी रहे सफल

7 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

'चंद्रयान-2' के लैंडर से संपर्क टूटने पर भावुक हुआ बॉलीवुड, लता से लेकर अमिताभ ने किए ये ट्वीट

7 सितंबर 2019

Lata Mangeshkar and Amitabh
रितेश देशमुख (फाइल फोटो)
Anupam Kher and Anubhav Sinha
Vir Das
Bollywood

'चंद्रयान-2' के लैंडर से संपर्क टूटने पर भावुक हुआ बॉलीवुड, लता से लेकर अमिताभ ने किए ये ट्वीट

7 सितंबर 2019

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Invertis university

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Bollywood

चंद्रयान-2 लैंडिंग: प्रसून जोशी ने लिखी खूबसूरत कविता, कहा- कैसा अद्भुत काम किया

7 सितंबर 2019

prasoon joshi
prasoon joshi
PM Modi in ISRO
PM in ISRO
Bollywood

चंद्रयान-2 लैंडिंग: प्रसून जोशी ने लिखी खूबसूरत कविता, कहा- कैसा अद्भुत काम किया

7 सितंबर 2019

UP Board Exam 2020, How many students to appear in highschool class10 and inter class 12
Education

UP Board 2020: बोर्ड ने बताया इस बार कितने स्टूडेंट्स देंगे परीक्षा, जानें पिछली बार से कम या ज्यादा

7 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रयान-2 मिशन
India News

उम्मीदों को लगा झटका, इसरो अधिकारी ने कहा- लैंडर विक्रम से संपर्क साधने की उम्मीद न के बराबर

7 सितंबर 2019

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
Astrology Services

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
विज्ञापन
isro chandrayaan 2 indian cricket team geeta phogat virender sehwag gautam gambhir
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

chandrayan -2
India News

चंद्रयान-2: दहशत के वो 15 मिनट, जब लैंडर विक्रम से टूटा इसरो का संपर्क

7 सितंबर 2019

PM in ISRO
India News

चंद्रयान-2: चांद की दहलीज पर विक्रम का संपर्क टूटा पर उम्मीद नहीं, ऑर्बिटर करता रहेगा काम

7 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Lata Mangeshkar and Amitabh
Bollywood

'चंद्रयान-2' के लैंडर से संपर्क टूटने पर भावुक हुआ बॉलीवुड, लता से लेकर अमिताभ ने किए ये ट्वीट

7 सितंबर 2019

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput
Bollywood

शाहिद कपूर ने 13 साल छोटी मीरा राजपूत से रचाई थी शादी, 16 की उम्र में ऐसे हुई थी मुलाकात

7 सितंबर 2019

Neerja Bhanot
Bollywood

आतंकियों से लोहा लेकर अकेले इस बेटी ने बचाई थी 360 जानें, मौत पर पाकिस्तान भी रोया था

7 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Vicky Kaushal
Bollywood

करण जौहर की पार्टी में ड्रग्स लेने के आरोप पर बोले विक्की कौशल, कहा- मैं पूरे देश का चरसी बन...

7 सितंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

इसरो सेंटर में बोले पीएम मोदी- आप लोग मक्खन पर नहीं पत्थर पर लकीर खींचने वाले

7 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रयान- 2 ऑर्बिटर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

चंद्रयान-2: नाकाम नहीं हुआ है मिशन, ऑर्बिटर अब भी काट रहा है चंद्रमा का चक्कर

7 सितंबर 2019

chandrayaan 2 journey
India News

चंद्रयान-2 का अब तक का सफर, पहले 2013 में होना था लॉन्च, रूस की वजह से हुई देरी

7 सितंबर 2019

फवाद चौधरी
World

पाकिस्तानी मंत्री ने ट्वीट कर चंद्रयान-2 पर कसा तंज, यूजर्स ने लगाई जमकर लताड़

7 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

यूलिमार रोजास
Other Sports

विश्व चैंपियन यूलिमार रोजास ने 15.41 मीटर की जंप के साथ बनाया विश्व रिकॉर्ड

विश्व चैंपियन यूलिमार रोजास ने एंडुजार एथलेटिक्स टूर्नामेंट में 15.41 मीटर की छलांग लगाकार दूसरे सबसे लंबे ट्रिपल जंप का रिकॉर्ड कायम किया।

7 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
बांग्लादेश क्रीड़ा शिक्षा प्रतिष्ठान
Football

बांग्लादेश क्रीड़ा शिक्षा प्रतिष्ठान की सुब्रत कप में खिताब की हैट्रिक

7 सितंबर 2019

किरण रिजिजू
Other Sports

टोक्यो ओलिंपिक में धमाल मचाएंगे भारतीय शूटर: खेल मंत्री रिजिजू 

7 सितंबर 2019

नडाल-बेरेटिनी
Tennis

US Open 2019: सेमीफाइनल में नडाल के सामने बेरेटिनी की चुनौती, पहली बार होगी दोनों की भिड़ंत

7 सितंबर 2019

64 Cricketer Shortlist for Uttarakhand Under-19 Team
Local Sports

उत्तराखंड अंडर-19 टीम के लिए 64 क्रिकेटर शॉर्टलिस्ट, अब मंडल स्तरीय ट्रायल में होंगे शामिल

7 सितंबर 2019

टेबल टेनिस (सांकेतिक चित्र)
Other Sports

पायस एशियाई जूनियर टीटी चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में 

7 सितंबर 2019

मनु भाकर और सौरभ चौधरी
Other Sports

युवा शूटरों का आपस में जबरदस्त तालमेल ही सफलता का मंत्र

7 सितंबर 2019

राफेल नडाल
Tennis

US Open: नडाल पांचवीं बार यूएस ओपन के फाइनल में, डेनिल मेदवेदेव से होगा मुकाबला

7 सितंबर 2019

up yoddha vs patna pirates
Other Sports

यूपी योद्धा ने पटना पाइरेट्स को 41-29 से हराया

7 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Local Sports

जम्मूः अंतर जोन जिला स्तरीय एथलैक्टिस मुकाबला, परी बेगम बनीं 100 मीटर दौड़ में ‘उड़न परी’

6 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

इसरो सेंटर में भाषण के दौरान चंद्रयान-2 पर पीएम मोदी ने कही कविता

चंद्रयान-2 पर इसरो सेंटर में भाषण के दौरान पीएम मोदी ने चंद्रमा को जोड़ते हुए एक कविता कही। यहां देखिए पीएम मोदी का भाषण।

7 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रयान 2 3:12

चांद पर पहुंचते हुए चंद्रयान 2 के साथ आखिरी 15 मिनट में क्या हुआ?

7 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रयान 2 1:17

चंद्रयान-2 बात करते ही रो पड़े सीएम योगी के मंत्री मोहसिन रजा, कहा- दुख हुआ

7 सितंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 32:05

इसरो सेंटर में पीएम मोदी ने दिया भाषण, कहा- चंद्रयान से संपर्क टूटा लेकिन हौसला नहीं

7 सितंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:10

पीएम के सामने रो पड़े इसरो अध्यक्ष के सिवन, भावुक मोदी ने लगाया गले

7 सितंबर 2019

Related

सुरजीत गांगुली
Other Sports

भारतीय तैराकी महासंघ ने बलात्कार के आरोपी गोवा के कोच को किया बैन

6 सितंबर 2019

Serena Williams and Bianca Andreescu
Tennis

US Open 2019: युवा और अनुभव के बीच फाइनल मुकाबला, सेरेना के सामने बियांका की चुनौती

6 सितंबर 2019

सेरेना विलियम्स
Tennis

10वीं बार यूएस ओपन के फाइनल में सेरेना, 24वें ग्रैंड स्लैम खिताब से एक कदम दूर

6 सितंबर 2019

सौरभ वर्मा
Badminton

सौरभ की हार के साथ चीनी ताइपे ओपन में भारतीय चुनौती खत्म, दूसरे नंबर के खिलाड़ी से हारे

6 सितंबर 2019

अरपिंदर सिंह
Other Sports

अरपिंदर नहीं कर पाए विश्व चैंपियनशिप के लिए क्वालीफाई

6 सितंबर 2019

बजरंग पूनिया
Other Sports

बजरंग पूनिया को विश्व चैम्पियनशिप में शीर्ष वरीयता

6 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited