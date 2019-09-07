चंद्रयान-2 पर सहवाग, पंत और रवि शास्त्री समेत देश के खिलाड़ियों ने इसरो को दिया खास संदेश

सहवाग ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा है- ख्वाब अधूरा रहा पर हौसला जिंदा है, इसरो वो है, जहां मुश्किलें शर्मिंदा हैं... हम होंगे कामयाब चंद्रयान 2, #Chandrayan2
Khwaab Adhoora raha par Hauslein Zinda hain ,— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 7, 2019
Isro woh hai, jahaan mushkilein Sharminda hain .
Hum Honge Kaaamyab #Chandrayan2
यह असफलता तब है, जब हम उससे कुछ सीखते नहीं हैं। हम और मजबूत होकर वापस लौटेंगे।
It's only a failure if we don't learn from our setbacks. We will come back stronger! I salute the great spirit of team @isro for making a billion Indians dream together, as one. The best is definitely yet to come 🚀 #Chandrayaan2— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 7, 2019
लहरों से डर कर नौका पार नहीं होती, कोशिश करने वालों की कभी हार नहीं होती। पूरे भारत वर्ष को इसरो पर गर्व है।
लहरों से डर कर नौका पार नहीं होती,— geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) September 7, 2019
कोशिश करने वालों की कभी हार नहीं होती।
पूरे भारत वर्ष को @isro पर गर्व है 🇮🇳🇮🇳#Chandrayaan2
असफलता जैसी कोई चीज नहीं होती। यहां से केवल ऊपर की ओर और आगे की ओर... हमें आप पर गर्व है इसरो। हम आपके डेडिकेशन और कड़ी मेहनत को सलाम करते हैं। जय हिंद... #JaiHind #Chandrayaan2
There is no such thing as failure. Only upwards and onwards from here 💪🏻We are proud of you @isro, we salute your hardwork and dedication in serving the nation. 🇮🇳 #JaiHind #Chandrayaan2— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) September 7, 2019
औसत लोगों की इच्छाएं और आशाएं होती हैं। आत्मविश्ववासी लोगों के पास लक्ष्य और योजनाएं होती हैं। हमें आप पर गर्व है इसरो। जय हिंद
औसत लोगों की इच्छाएं और आशाएं होती हैं।
आत्मविश्ववासी लोगों के पास लक्ष्य और योजनाएं होती हैं।@isro, हमें आप पर गर्व है।
जय हिंद 🇮🇳
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 7, 2019
कोशिश करने वालों की कभी हार नहीं होती। इसरो हमारे साइंटिस्ट, हमें आप पर गर्व हैा।हिंदुस्तान जिंदाबाद।
Koshish karne walo ki kabhi har nahi hoti.. we r very proud of you @isro and all our scientist..Hindustan Zindabad 🇮🇳— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 7, 2019
हमें आप पर गर्व है इसरो। आप हारे नहीं हैं, आपने हमें आगे बढ़ाया है। स्वप्न को जीवित रखें। # चंद्रयान 2
We are proud of you team @isro for your ultimate hard work, you have not lost, you have gotten us further. Keep the dream alive.🙂 #Chandrayaan2— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 7, 2019
भारत को अपने इसरो के वैज्ञानिकों पर गर्व है जिन्होंने हमें अंतरिक्ष विज्ञान में विश्व में अग्रणी बनाया है। चंद्रयान-2, लाखों भारतीय बच्चों को प्रेरित करेगा। जय हिन्द
#India is proud of its #ISRO scientists who have made us a world leader in Space Science. #Chandrayaan2 will inspire millions of Indian kids. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/IyOotFgR2t— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) September 7, 2019
7 सितंबर 2019