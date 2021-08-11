बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Indian players returned from tokyo olympics felicitated by state governments

Tokyo Olympics: खिलाड़ियों पर राज्य सरकारें मेहरबान, श्रीजेश बने करोड़पति तो महिला हॉकी खिलाड़ी भी हुईं मालामाल

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Rajeev Rai Updated Wed, 11 Aug 2021 11:50 PM IST

सार

टोक्यो से आखिरी दल के रूप में हॉकी खिलाड़ी और पदकवीर स्वदेश लौटे। कई महीनों से घर से दूर रहे इन खिलाड़ियों का जमकर स्वागत हो रहा है। यही नहीं हर कोई इन खिलाड़ियों को अपने-अपने तरीके से सम्मानित और पुरस्कृत भी कर रहा है
विज्ञापन
महिला हॉकी खिलाड़ियों का सम्मान
महिला हॉकी खिलाड़ियों का सम्मान - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अब तक की सभी ट्रेंडिंग खबरें!

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

भारतीय खिलाड़ी टोक्यो ओलंपिक में शानदार प्रदर्शन करने के बाद वतन लौट चुके हैं। टोक्यो से आखिरी दल के रूप में हॉकी खिलाड़ी और पदकवीर स्वदेश लौटे। कई महीनों से घर से दूर रहे इन खिलाड़ियों का जमकर स्वागत हो रहा है। यही नहीं हर कोई इन खिलाड़ियों को अपने-अपने तरीके से सम्मानित और पुरस्कृत भी कर रहा है। इस मामले में राज्य सरकारें भी पीछे नहीं हैं और अपने-अपने राज्य खिलाड़ियों पर जमकर धनवर्षा कर रही हैं। ऐसे में आइए जानते हैं कि किस सरकार ने किस खिलाड़ी को क्या कुछ दिया।  
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
आगे पढ़ें

झारखंड में सम्मान
विज्ञापन

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
sports hockey other sports national tokyo olympics naveen patnaik tokyo 2020 pr sreejesh
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

किन्नौर में भूस्खलन के बाद का मंजर।
Himachal Pradesh

किन्नौर हादसा: 16 दिन बाद फिर टूटा मौत का पहाड़, तस्वीरों में देखें खौफनाक मंजर

11 अगस्त 2021

सनी देओल और आर बाल्की
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड: सनी देओल ने आर बाल्की की इस फिल्म को दिया ग्रीन सिग्नल, पूजा भट्ट के साथ 24 साल बाद बनी जोड़ी

11 अगस्त 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

यूपी: एक सितंबर से खुलेंगे कक्षा छह से 8वीं तक के स्कूल, कोचिंग संस्थाओं को भी अनुमति

11 अगस्त 2021

Citroen C3 SUV
Auto News

Citroen C3 SUV : भारत में लॉन्च होगी सस्ती सब-कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी, Nexon, Brezza, Venue को देगी टक्कर

11 अगस्त 2021

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

ENG vs IND: शार्दुल ठाकुर दूसरे टेस्ट से बाहर, टीम इंडिया में होगा बदलाव, ऐसी हो सकती है प्लेइंग XI

11 अगस्त 2021

राम चरण तेजा-उपासना कामिनेनी ,अल्लु अर्जुन- स्नेहा रेड्डी
Bollywood

बेहिसाब खर्च: ये थीं साउथ की सबसे महंगी शादियां, पानी की तरह बहाया गया था पैसा

11 अगस्त 2021

स्वरा भास्कर
Bollywood

सोशल मीडिया: जहांगीर नाम पर ट्रोल हुए करीना-सैफ तो सपोर्ट में आईं स्वरा, बोलीं- 'आपकी भावनाएं आहत हैं तो...'

11 अगस्त 2021

अनु अग्रवाल, चंद्रचूड सिंह, रागेश्वरी
Bollywood

अनु अग्रवाल से सुधा चंद्रन तक: एक हादसे ने बदल दी थी इन सितारों की जिंदगी, एक का तो चेहरा ही पहचानना था मुश्किल

11 अगस्त 2021

रिकांग पियो-शिमला राजमार्ग पर भूस्खलन
Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Landslide: मलबे में दबी बस के ड्राइवर का चल रहा था मोबाइल, हादसे में फंसे लोग मांग रहे थे मदद

11 अगस्त 2021

किन्नौर में भूस्खलन
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल: चलती बस और कार के ऊपर गिरीं चट्टानें, देखें हादसे की दर्दनाक तस्वीरें

11 अगस्त 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited