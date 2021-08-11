Tokyo Olympics: खिलाड़ियों पर राज्य सरकारें मेहरबान, श्रीजेश बने करोड़पति तो महिला हॉकी खिलाड़ी भी हुईं मालामाल

Jharkhand: Olympian hockey players Nikki Pradhan and Salima Tete were felicitated at an event in Ranchi, by CM Hemant Soren. They were also handed over cheques of Rs 50 Lakhs each.#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/zvS3SujytS— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2021
#WATCH मणिपुर: भारतीय हॉकी खिलाड़ी सुशीला चानू और नीलकांत शर्मा इंफाल इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट पर पहुंचे। इस दौरान बड़ी संख्या में लोगों ने एयरपोर्ट पर उनका स्वागत किया। #Olympics pic.twitter.com/xpCsiTWdRo— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) August 11, 2021
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy today felicitated hockey player E Rajani, who performed well in the Tokyo Olympics and announced a cash reward of Rs 25 lakhs & provision of a job to one of her family members: CMO pic.twitter.com/MMuCiCF0UW— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2021
Kerala Govt announces a reward of Rs 2 crores for PR Sreejesh, the goalkeeper of Indian men's hockey team that won a bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2021
Sreejesh, who is Deputy Director (Sports) in Public Education Department, will be promoted to the post of Joint Director (Sports) pic.twitter.com/BEm4M2s9dw
Glad to felicitate the star players from #Odisha, Deep Grace Ekka, Namita Toppo, Birendra Lakra and Amit Rohidas who were part of the Indian #Hockey teams which created history at #Tokyo2020. Their spectacular performance will continue to inspire generation of sportspersons. pic.twitter.com/AZ98pCqi10— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 11, 2021
