India offers to host boxings Olympic Qualifiers after Wuhan cancellation

बॉक्सिंगः बीएफआई ने कीओलिंपिक क्वॉलिफाइंग इवेंट भारत में कराने की पेशकश

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 23 Jan 2020 08:08 PM IST
बॉक्सिंग फेडरेशन ऑफ इंडिया
बॉक्सिंग फेडरेशन ऑफ इंडिया - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
बॉक्सिंग फेडरेशन ऑफ इंडिया (बीएफआई) के अध्यक्ष अजय सिंह ने इस साल होने वाले एशियन एंड ओसनियन क्वॉलिफिकेशन इवेंट को देश में आयोजित करने की पेशकश की है। अजय सिंह ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय ओलंपिक समिति की टास्क फोर्स (बॉक्सिंग) चेयरमैन को इसके लिए पत्र लिखा है।
अजय सिंह ने आईओसी टास्क फोर्स (बॉक्सिंग) चेयरमैन मोरिनारी वाटनाबे को पत्र में लिखा, 'किसी भी कारण से एशियन ऐंड ओसनियन क्वॉलिफिकेशन-2020 इवेंट को किसी और देश में आयोजित किया जाएगा, तो भारत इसे अपनी मेजबानी में आयोजित करना चाहता है।'

टोक्यो में इसी साल होने वाले ओलंपिक गेम्स के बॉक्सिंग और महिला फुटबॉल क्वॉलिफाइंग टूर्नमेंट का आयोजन वुहान से बाहर कराया जाएगा। चीनी शहर वुहान इस समय वायरस के हमले से परेशान है, इसी वजह से आयोजन समिति ने इन दोनों टूर्नामेंट्स का आयोजन चीन से बाहर कराने का फैसला किया।
boxings olympic qualifiers boxing federation of india
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

