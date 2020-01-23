बॉक्सिंगः बीएफआई ने कीओलिंपिक क्वॉलिफाइंग इवेंट भारत में कराने की पेशकश

बॉक्सिंग फेडरेशन ऑफ इंडिया (बीएफआई) के अध्यक्ष अजय सिंह ने इस साल होने वाले एशियन एंड ओसनियन क्वॉलिफिकेशन इवेंट को देश में आयोजित करने की पेशकश की है। अजय सिंह ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय ओलंपिक समिति की टास्क फोर्स (बॉक्सिंग) चेयरमैन को इसके लिए पत्र लिखा है।अजय सिंह ने आईओसी टास्क फोर्स (बॉक्सिंग) चेयरमैन मोरिनारी वाटनाबे को पत्र में लिखा, 'किसी भी कारण से एशियन ऐंड ओसनियन क्वॉलिफिकेशन-2020 इवेंट को किसी और देश में आयोजित किया जाएगा, तो भारत इसे अपनी मेजबानी में आयोजित करना चाहता है।'

Boxing Federation of India(BFI)pres Ajay Singh writes to Chairman of International Olympic Committee's Task Force(Boxing)Morinari Watanabe.Writes 'Due to any reason if Asian&Oceanian Qualification Event 2020 is to be shifted to a different country,BFI would be willing to host it' pic.twitter.com/8HamzIukpe