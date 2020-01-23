बॉक्सिंगः बीएफआई ने कीओलिंपिक क्वॉलिफाइंग इवेंट भारत में कराने की पेशकश

टोक्यो में इसी साल होने वाले ओलंपिक गेम्स के बॉक्सिंग और महिला फुटबॉल क्वॉलिफाइंग टूर्नमेंट का आयोजन वुहान से बाहर कराया जाएगा। चीनी शहर वुहान इस समय वायरस के हमले से परेशान है, इसी वजह से आयोजन समिति ने इन दोनों टूर्नामेंट्स का आयोजन चीन से बाहर कराने का फैसला किया।
Boxing Federation of India(BFI)pres Ajay Singh writes to Chairman of International Olympic Committee's Task Force(Boxing)Morinari Watanabe.Writes 'Due to any reason if Asian&Oceanian Qualification Event 2020 is to be shifted to a different country,BFI would be willing to host it' pic.twitter.com/8HamzIukpe— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020
विश्व चैम्पियनशिप की पूर्व रजत पदक विजेता सोनिया लाठेर (57 किग्रा) ने गुरूवार को बुल्गारिया के सोफिया में चल रहे स्ट्रैंद्जा मेमोरियल मुक्केबाजी टूर्नामेंट के सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचकर पदक पक्का किया।
23 जनवरी 2020