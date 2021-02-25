ग्रांट होलोवे ने 60 मीटर बाधा दौड़ में कॉलिन जैक्सन के 27 साल पुराने विश्व रिकॉर्ड को तोड़ा

Grant Holloway breaks world indoor 60m hurdles record in Madrid #WorldIndoorTour
Stunning hurdling from @Flaamingoo_ to clock 7.29 👏
📰: https://t.co/zCi4oRJwyr pic.twitter.com/1oM4G3DKP2— World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) February 24, 2021
