Grant Holloway breaks Colin Jackson world record in the 60 meter hurdles race

ग्रांट होलोवे ने 60 मीटर बाधा दौड़ में कॉलिन जैक्सन के 27 साल पुराने विश्व रिकॉर्ड को तोड़ा

Rajeev Rai स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मैड्रिड Published by: Rajeev Rai
Updated Thu, 25 Feb 2021 01:46 PM IST
ग्रांट होलोवे
ग्रांट होलोवे - फोटो : twitter
ख़बर सुनें
अमेरिका के ग्रांट होलोवे ने वर्ल्ड इंडोर टूर में इनडोर 60 मीटर बाधा दौड़ का विश्व रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया। मैड्रिड में बुधवार को हुई इस दौड़ को होलोवे ने मात्र 7.29 सेकेंड में पूरा किया। उन्होंने कॉलिन जैक्सन के 27 साल पुराने विश्व रिकॉर्ड को ध्वस्त कर दिया। जैक्सन ने मार्च 1994 में 7.30 सेकेंड में इसे पूरा किया था। 
sports other sports international grant holloway colin jackson world indoor championships

Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

