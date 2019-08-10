शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
दुती को मिला वीजा, यूरोपीय दौड़ में भाग लेने के लिए सरकार से मांगी थी मदद

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 10 Aug 2019 04:52 AM IST
dutee chand
dutee chand
ख़बर सुनें
भारत की फर्राटा धाविका दुती चंद को विश्व एथलेटिक्स चैंपियनशिप के लिए क्वालिफाई करने की कवायद के तहत यूरोप में दो दौड़ में भाग लेने के लिए शुक्रवार को वीजा जारी कर दिया गया। इस एथलीट ने विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर से वीजा दिलवाने में मदद करवाने के लिए कहा था ताकि वह इन प्रतियोगिताओं में हिस्सा ले सकें। दुती ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, ‘उन सभी का तहेदिल से आभार जिन्होंने मेरी बात सुनी। विदेश मंत्रालय, एस जयशंकर, खेल मंत्रालय, किरण रिजिजू का मुझे वीजा दिलाने में मदद करने के लिए आभार। नवीन पटनायक जी का भी धन्यवाद।’
dutee chand dutee chand twitter dutee chand tweets s jaishankar indian foreign minister kiren rijiju
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
