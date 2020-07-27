शहर चुनें
Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Donald Trump said, I will not throw first pitch against Yankees

मेजर लीग बेसबॉल में यांकीज के मुकाबले में पहली पिच थ्रो नहीं करूंगा: ट्रंप

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 27 Jul 2020 11:22 PM IST
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप अगले महीने यांकी स्टेडियम में मेजर लीग बेसबॉल मुकाबले के दौरान पहली पिच थ्रो नहीं करेंगे। ट्रंप ने रविवार को ट्वीट किया कि वह मुकाबले के लिए नहीं जा पाएंगे क्योंकि उनका ध्यान पूरी तरह से कोरोना वायरस, टीके और अर्थव्यवस्था पर है।
ट्रंप ने ट्वीट किया, ‘हम सत्र में बाद में ऐसा करेंगे।’ ट्रंप ने इससे पहले गुरुवार को कहा था कि वह एमएलएस के पहले दिन 15 अगस्त को यांकी स्टेडियम में पहली पिच थ्रो करेंगे।
donald trump united states of america major league baseball yankee stadium

