शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Dan Kolov 2019: Sakshi Malik beat world champion Petra Olli to enter finals

डेन कोलोव 2019: विश्व चैंपियन ओली को हराकर साक्षी फाइनल में

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 28 Feb 2019 11:09 PM IST
साक्षी मलिक
साक्षी मलिक
ख़बर सुनें
ओलंपिक कांस्य पदक विजेता साक्षी मलिक ने गुरुवार को मौजूदा विश्व चैंपियन फिनलैंड की पेत्रा ओली को हराकर बुल्गारिया के रूज में चल रही डेन कोलोव 2019 कुश्ती मीट के महिला 65 किग्रा फाइनल में जगह बनाई।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
मिली जानकारी के अनुसार साक्षी ने ओली को सेमीफाइनल में 4-1 से हराया। स्वर्ण पदक के मुकाबले में शुक्रवार को साक्षी का सामना स्वीडन की हेना योहानसन से होगा।

बता दें कि यूनाइटेड वर्ल्ड रेसलिंग ने साक्षी और ओली के बीच खेले गए मुकाबले का एक वीडियो शेयर किया है।


Recommended

Bollywood

युद्ध की बातें करते-करते अभिनंदन के फैन हुए पाक कलाकार, वीना मूछों पर फिदा तो अली ने कही ये बातें

28 फरवरी 2019

अभिनंदन
ali zafar
Ali Zafar
veena malik
Bollywood

युद्ध की बातें करते-करते अभिनंदन के फैन हुए पाक कलाकार, वीना मूछों पर फिदा तो अली ने कही ये बातें

28 फरवरी 2019

‘झूठ’पर  ये हैं 20 बेहतरीन शेर
Kavya Charcha

‘झूठ’ पर मशहूर शायरों के 20 चुनिंदा शेर...

28 फरवरी 2019

एफ16 लड़ाकू विमान
India News

पीओके में मिला पाकिस्तानी विमान एफ16 का मलबा, सामने आई तस्वीर

28 फरवरी 2019

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Register Now

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
meerut fauji murder
Meerut

उधर शहीदों के गम में डूबा था पूरा देश, मेरठ में फौजी पति के खिलाफ खौफनाक साजिश रच रही थी पत्नी

28 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

अभिनंदन की तरह पाकिस्तान में फंसे जवान पर फिल्म बनवा चुके हैं उनके पिता, आज उसी हालात में है बेटा

28 फरवरी 2019

abhinandan
s varthaman
s varthaman
s varthaman
Bollywood

अभिनंदन की तरह पाकिस्तान में फंसे जवान पर फिल्म बनवा चुके हैं उनके पिता, आज उसी हालात में है बेटा

28 फरवरी 2019

Fatima Bhutto
India News

पाकिस्तान के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री की पोती ने की भारतीय पायलट की रिहाई की मांग

28 फरवरी 2019

क्या है करियर का किस्मत कनेक्शन? जानने के लिए संपर्क करें जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या है करियर का किस्मत कनेक्शन? जानने के लिए संपर्क करें जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
विज्ञापन
sakshi malik dan kolov 2019 petra olli
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Indian Airforce
India News

बालाकोट: फैक्टरी में तैयार मानव बम भारत, अफगानिस्तान, ईरान और बलूचिस्तान में भेजे जाते थे

28 फरवरी 2019

सुषमा स्वराज (फाइल फोटो)
China

सुषमा ने जैश-ए-मोहम्मद की हकीकत सामने रखी तो चीन ने दिया पाकिस्तान को झटका

27 फरवरी 2019

Border
India News

राजस्थान से लगती भारत-पाक सीमा पर तीनों सेना ने कमर कसी, धारा 144 लागू

28 फरवरी 2019

kim-trump
World

वियतनाम में जहां अमेरिका ने बम गिराए थे वहीं मिले ट्रंप-किम, पहली बार साथ में डिनर भी किया 

28 फरवरी 2019

Narendra Modi
Delhi NCR

पीएम ने रात भर जागकर रखी एयर स्ट्राइक पर नजर, तभी किया आराम जब...

27 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
Jaish Training Camp
India News

बालाकोट: जैश-ए-मोहम्मद कैंप की वो तस्वीरें जहां आतंकियों को दिया जाता था प्रशिक्षण

27 फरवरी 2019

PM Modi
India News

दो दशक बाद फिर राष्ट्रवाद के साये में होगा आम चुनाव, 1999 में वाजपेयी ने बचा ली थी सरकार

27 फरवरी 2019

Melvyn Mansell
Bizarre News

हर रात शख्स को लगता है जैसे मुंह में कुछ चल रहा है, बताई इसके पीछे की हैरान करने वाली सच्चाई

27 फरवरी 2019

मिराज-2000
Agra

आतंकियों को मार गिराने वाला मिराज-2000 एक्सप्रेसवे से भी भर चुका है उड़ान

27 फरवरी 2019

मिराज विमान
Jammu

जानिए भारतीय वायुसेना के मिराज-2000 विमान के बारे में सब कुछ, जिससे पीओके में की गई बमबारी

26 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

IGI Airport
Other Sports

तनाव के चलते कई फ्लाइटें रद्द, शूटिंग टीमें एयरपोर्ट पर फंसी, NRAI मदद को आया आगे

पुलवामा आतंकी हमले के चलते भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच बने तनाव भरे हालातों के चलते शूटिंग विश्व कप में खेलने आईं कई टीमें इंदिरा गांधी अंतरराष्ट्रीय एयरपोर्ट पर फंस गईं।

28 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
तीरंदाजी
Other Sports

भारतीय तीरंदाजों पर प्रतिबंध का खतरा टला

28 फरवरी 2019

बिलियर्ड्स
Other Sports

भारत-पाकिस्तान के बीच हालात बेहद तनावपूर्ण, खेल का प्रमुख टूर्नामेंट किया गया रद्द

27 फरवरी 2019

मकरान कप बॉक्सिंग
Other Sports

मकरान कप बॉक्सिंग में भारत ने जीते एक स्वर्ण, पांच रजत पदक

28 फरवरी 2019

सौरभ और मनु
Other Sports

सौरभ-मनु की जोड़ी ने जीता सोना, 10 मी. एयर पिस्टल मिक्स के क्वालिफाइंग में विश्व रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी

27 फरवरी 2019

रवि कुमार
Other Sports

भारतीय वायुसेना ने निशानेबाज रवि, दीपक को काम पर लौटने को कहा

27 फरवरी 2019

shooters
Other Sports

पाक निशानेबाजों का वीजा रद्द: IOC ने भारत से छीनी खेल प्रतियोगिताओं की मेजबानी

22 फरवरी 2019

saurav ghoshal
Other Sports

विश्व स्क्वॉश चैंपियनशिप के क्वार्टर फाइनल में सौरव घोषाल

27 फरवरी 2019

पीएम मोदी
Other Sports

पीएम मोदी ने लॉन्च किया खेलो इंडिया एप्लीकेशन

27 फरवरी 2019

Shooting(symbolic)
Other Sports

तीन बार की ओलंपियन शूटर को फ्लाइट पर चढ़ने से रोका, सुबह तक एयरपोर्ट पर फंसी रही

26 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने दूसरे टी-20 में भी टीम इंडिया को हराया, 2-0 से जीती सीरीज

कंगारू टीम ने दूसरे टी-20 मैच में भी भारतीय टीम को हरा दिया है। इस मैच में ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम ने 7 विकेट से टीम इंडिया को हराया।

28 फरवरी 2019

क्रिकेट 0:34

रोमांचक मुकाबले में कंगारुओं ने टीम इंडिया को हराया

24 फरवरी 2019

क्रिकेट 0:57

अफगानिस्तान ने रचा इतिहास, टी-20 क्रिकेट में आयरलैंड के खिलाफ बनाए 278 रन

23 फरवरी 2019

क्रिकेट 0:48

रविवार को टी-20 मैच में कंगारू टीम से भिड़ेगी टीम इंडिया

23 फरवरी 2019

कपिल देव 1:09

विश्वकप में भारत-पाकिस्तान मैच पर अब सुनिए कपिल देव की राय

23 फरवरी 2019

Related

जसपाल राणा
Other Sports

जसपाल राणा का युवा निशानेबाजों को संदेश, बोले-फोन बंद रखो और अनुशासित बनो

26 फरवरी 2019

Star badminton player PV Sindhu became first woman to co-pilot tejas
Other Sports

पीवी सिंधु ने रचा इतिहास, लड़ाकू विमान 'तेजस' उड़ाने वाली बनीं पहली महिला

23 फरवरी 2019

मनु और हीना
Other Sports

आईएसएसएफ विश्व कप : मनु, हीना और अनीश ने किया निराश

26 फरवरी 2019

अपूर्वी चंदेला
Other Sports

अपूर्वी चंदेला ने विश्व रिकॉर्ड के साथ जीता गोल्ड, पुलवामा के शहीदों को किया समर्पित

23 फरवरी 2019

तीरंदाजी
Other Sports

भारतीय तीरंदाजों ने ढाका युवा प्रतियोगिता में जीते चार स्वर्ण पदक

26 फरवरी 2019

weightlifting
Other Sports

महिला सीनियर राष्ट्रीय चैंपियनशिप में रेलवे ने जीते तीन पदक

26 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.