SAKSHI (IND) takes out OLLI (FIN) in the semis!— United World Wrestling (@wrestling) February 28, 2019
.
.#uww #wrestling pic.twitter.com/uQJPi7g8fE
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
पुलवामा आतंकी हमले के चलते भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच बने तनाव भरे हालातों के चलते शूटिंग विश्व कप में खेलने आईं कई टीमें इंदिरा गांधी अंतरराष्ट्रीय एयरपोर्ट पर फंस गईं।
28 फरवरी 2019