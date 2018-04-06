Twice is always a charm!— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) April 6, 2018
What a great start to this morning. Congratulations Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu on keeping up your excellent track record of being a🥇winner at #CWG! After a Gold in Glasgow in 2014, a Gold in weightlifting at #CWG2018 as well! Very proud! #SanjitaChanu pic.twitter.com/KpLGR2GSfN
Bhartiya Naari Sab par Bhaari. One more Gold. Congratulations #SanjitaChanu for winning our second gold in #GC2018Weightlifting in the women's 53kg category. #CWG2018— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 6, 2018
Her second CWG gold after the 48kg one in Glasgow. Proud of you champion. pic.twitter.com/Xnms7T6Byz
Congrats 👏👏 #SanjitaChanu on winning gold in 53 Kg weightlifting.— Mathematician (@rajivv1390) April 6, 2018
Sanjita Chanu brought Glory to India second time as she won her second successive gold medal. #GC2018Weightlifting #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/7j9Y6QVV44
CWG 2018: Weightlifter Sanjita Chanu Clinches India's Second Gold - our golden girls are just too good! Smashing records and lifting the hearts of billion Indians https://t.co/I9f3UkHUKs— Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) April 6, 2018
गोल्ड कोस्ट के करारा स्टेडियम में चल रहे 21वें कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में भारतीय वेटलिफ्टर संजीता चानू ने गोल्ड मेडल जीतकर इतिहास रच दिया है।
6 अप्रैल 2018