CWG 2018: 'भारतीय नारी सब पर भारी' चानू के लिए लगा बधाइयों का तांता

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 06 Apr 2018 09:53 AM IST
संजीता चानू
संजीता चानू
गोल्ड कोस्ट में चल रहे कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में भारतीय वेटलिफ्टर संजीता चानू ने पहला गोल्ड मेडल जीतकर इतिहास रच दिया है। संजीता ने 53 किलोग्राम की कैटेगरी में स्वर्ण पदक जीता है। उन्होंने स्नैच राउंड में (81किग्रा, 83किग्रा, 84किग्रा) का भार उठाया। वहीं, क्लीन ऐंड जर्क राउंड में उन्होंने पहली बार 104 किलोग्राम, दूसरे बार 108 किलोग्राम का भार उठाकर भारत को पहला गोल्ड दिलाया। 53 किलोग्राम की कैटेगरी में स्नैच में यह अब तक का सबसे अधिक वजन है। 
मुकाबले में उन्होंने पीएनजी की लोआ डिका को मात दी। लोआ ने कुल योग 182 किग्रा के साथ दूसरे स्थान पर रही और उन्हें सिल्वर मेडल मिला, जबकि कनाडा की रचेल लेब्लांग को 181 के कुल योग के साथ कांस्य से संतोष करना पड़ा। 

बता दें कि संजीता चानू के इस गोल्ड मेडल के साथ ही भारत अब मेडल सूची में तीसरे नंबर पर पहुंच गया है। अब तक के मुकाबले में भारत ने दो गोल्ड और एक सिल्वर पदक हासिल किए है। तीनों ही मेडल वेटलिफ्टिंग में हासिल हुए हैं। पहला गोल्ड मेडल पहले दिन मीराबाई चानू ने और गुरुराज ने सिल्वर मेडल पर कब्जा किया था। वहीं, दूसरे दिन संजीता ने भारत को गोल्ड दिलाया।

चानू के स्वर्ण पदक जीतने पर ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं मिल रही है। केंद्रीय खेल मंत्री राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौर ने ट्वीट कर चानू को बधाई दी। उन्होंने लिखा, 'दोबारा हमेशा एक आकर्षक होता है! आज सुबह कितनी अच्छी शुरुआत हुई है। कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में गोल्ड मेडल जीतने और अपने उत्कृष्ट ट्रैक रिकॉर्ड को बनाए रखने के लिए संजीता चानू को बधाई। 2014 में ग्लासगो में गोल्ड के बाद,  कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स 2018 में वेटलिफ्टिंग के रूप में भी एक गोल्ड! बहुत गर्व है तुम पर!'


