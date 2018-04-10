Hearty congratulations to @HeenaSidhu10 for winning GOLD in Women's 25m Pistol event at #GC2018; the nation is proud of you #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 10, 2018
Congratulations Sachin Chaudhary for winning Bronze medal in Men's Heavyweight Para-powerlifting event at #GC2018 #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 10, 2018
A Golden Record!— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) April 10, 2018
Indian women don't just believe in winning medals, they like shattering records in doing so!
Congratulations 🎉 to @HeenaSidhu10 for snatching a 🥇 in the 25 m air pistol event with a record setting performance. Women power roaring at #CWG2018 #IndiaAtCWG pic.twitter.com/wo9Rn2fkKB
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
आस्ट्रेलिया के गोल्ड कोस्ट में खेले जा रहे 21वें कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स के मेन्स हेवी वेट पारा-पावरलिफ्टिंग स्पर्धा में पावरलिफ्टर सचिन चौधरी ने ब्रॉन्ज मेंडल जीता है।
10 अप्रैल 2018