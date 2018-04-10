A Golden Record!



Indian women don't just believe in winning medals, they like shattering records in doing so!



Congratulations 🎉 to @HeenaSidhu10 for snatching a 🥇 in the 25 m air pistol event with a record setting performance. Women power roaring at #CWG2018 #IndiaAtCWG pic.twitter.com/wo9Rn2fkKB