CWG 2018: पांचवें दिन मेडलों की बौछार, टेबल टेनिस में भारत ने जीता गोल्ड

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 09 Apr 2018 04:40 PM IST
टेबल टेनिस
21वें कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स के पाचवें दिन भारतीय पुरुष टेबल टेनिस की टीम ने नाइजीरिया को 3-0 से मात देकर गोल्ड मेडल जीता। गोल्ड कोस्ट के करारा स्टेडियम मे खेले जाने वाले पहले मैच में भारत के अचंता शरत ने नाइजीरिया के खिलाड़ी को 4-11,11-5, 11-4 और 11-9 से हराया।
गौरतलब है कि 12 साल बाद भारतीय टीम ने टेबल टेनिस में गोल्ड मेडल जीतने में सफल रहा। इससे पहले साल 2006 में हुए मेलबर्न कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में भारतीय में मेडल जीती थी। इतने सालों बाद टेबल टेनिस में स्वर्ण पदक हासिल करना वाकई भारतीय टीम के लिए बेहद ही खुशी और जश्न मनाने वाला दिन है। 
 


इसके बाद दूसरे मुकाबले में साथियान गनानासेकरन ने नाइजीरिया के सेगून तोरियोला को 10-12, 11-3, 11-3, और 11-4 से हराया। इसके अलावा तीसरे मैच में मिक्स डब्ल्स खिलाड़ी हरमत देसाई और साथियान की जोड़ी ने नाइजीरिया के खिलाड़ी को 11-8, 11-5, और 11-3 से करारी मात देकर गोल्ड मेडल पर कब्जा जमाया।

बता दें कि कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में भारत के लिए पांचवां दिन बेहद शानदार रहा। इस दिन भारत ने 2 गोल्ड, 2 सिल्वर और 2 ब्रॉन्ज मेडल हासिल किया। इसी के साथ अभी तक भारत के खाते में 18 मेडल आ चुके हैं, जिसमें 9 गोल्ड, 4 सिल्वर और 5 कांस्य पदक शामिल हैं।
