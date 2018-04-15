Shooter Tejaswini Sawant arrives at Pune airport after winning gold medal in 50m rifle event at #CommonwealthGames2018 pic.twitter.com/dtodARgIBu— ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2018
I am very happy that I could win a gold medal for my country. I want to thank my countrymen. This year we have won 9 medals in boxing. We will work harder so that we can perform better in the upcoming Asian Games: Mary Kom #CWG18 pic.twitter.com/j6b6A5Y2vw— ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2018
I Dedicated my #GC2018boxing Gold Medal to my 3 sons, Rechungvar,Khupneivar &Prince , calling me MAMA when r you coming home. I thank my coaches, support staffs, @BFI_official, @Media_SAI for believing in me #PunchMeinHaiDum— Mary Kom (@MangteC) April 14, 2018
ब्रॉन्ज मेडल के लिए हुई इस जंग में मनिका बत्रा-जी साथियान की जोड़ी ने बाजी मारी।
15 अप्रैल 2018