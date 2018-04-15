शहर चुनें

गोल्ड कोस्ट में गोल्ड जीतने के बाद 'सुपरमॉम' मेरीकॉम को और मेडल्स की आस, दिया यह भावुक बयान

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 15 Apr 2018 02:39 PM IST
एमसी मेरीकॉम
एमसी मेरीकॉम - फोटो : PTI
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के गोल्ड कोस्ट में चल रहे 21वें कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स 2018 का सफर रविवार को खत्म हुआ। 11 दिन तक चले इस इवेंट में भारत ने बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन करते हुए इतिहास रचा। भारत के खाते में कुल 26 गोल्ड मेडल के साथ 66 मेडल्स आए, जिसमें 20 सिल्वर और 20 ब्रॉन्ज शामिल है।
कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स 2018 के समापन के बाद खिलाड़ी धीरे-धीरे ऑस्ट्रेलिया के गोल्ड कोस्ट से वापस लौट रहे हैं। भारत पहुंचते ही सबका जोरदार स्वागत किया जा रहा है। इस बीच भारतीय महिला स्टार शूटर तेजस्विनी सावंत का पुणे एयरपोर्ट पर शानदार स्वागत किया गया। तेजस्विनी ने 50 मीटर एयर राइफल इवेंट में गोल्ड मेडल जीतकर देश का नाम रोशन किया।
 

गोल्ड कोस्ट में इस बार महिलाओं का प्रदर्शन बेहद शानदार रहा। महिलाओं ने देश के नाम कई गोल्ड मेडल इकठ्ठे किए। कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स 2018 के 10वें दिन की शुरुआत में देश की स्टार महिला मुक्केबाज मेरीकॉम ने गोल्ड जीतकर इतिहास रचा। इसके साथ ही वह कॉमनवेल्थ के इतिहास में गोल्ड मेडल जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय महिला मुक्केबाज बनी। उन्होंने नॉर्थन आयरलैंड की क्रिस्टीना ओकोहारा को 48 किलोग्राम की कैटगरी के फाइनल में 5-0 से हराकर गोल्ड पर कब्जा किया। बता दें कि कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में यह मेरीकॉम का पहला पदक है।
गोल्ड मेडल जीतने के बाद मेरीकॉम ने दिया यह भावुक बयान
manika batra and g sathiyan
Other Sports

CWG 2018: मनिका बत्रा-जी साथियान की जोड़ी ने मारी बाजी, आखिरी दिन किया ब्रॉन्ज पर कब्जा

ब्रॉन्ज मेडल के लिए हुई इस जंग में मनिका बत्रा-जी साथियान की जोड़ी ने बाजी मारी।

15 अप्रैल 2018

Bad news for Indian team, Rakesh and Irfan thrown out from gold coast 2018
Other Sports

CWG 2018: 2 भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को खेलगांव से किया गया बाहर, पदकों के बीच ये देश के लिए बुरी खबर

13 अप्रैल 2018

GOLD COAST
Other Sports

CWG 2018: इन 8 खेलों में आज भारत को है पदक की उम्मीद, देखिए 10वें दिन का पूरा शेड्यूल

14 अप्रैल 2018

CWG 2018: Om Mitharwal wins bronze medal for India in 50m Pistol Mens Finals
Other Sports

CWG 2018: शूटर श्रेयसी सिंह ने दिलाया भारत को 12वां गोल्ड, अंकुर मित्तल ने जीता ब्रॉन्ज

11 अप्रैल 2018

साइना नेहवाल
Other Sports

भारतीय बैडमिंटन टीम ने रचा इतिहास, CWG में पहली बार जीता गोल्ड

9 अप्रैल 2018

टेबल टेनिस
Other Sports

CWG 2018: पांचवें दिन मेडल्स की बौछार, टेबल टेनिस में भारत ने जीता गोल्ड

9 अप्रैल 2018

फाइल फोटो
Other Sports

CWG 2018: मुक्केबाजी-हॉकी- स्क्वाश में अहम मुकाबले आज, देखें नौवें दिन का शेड्यूल

13 अप्रैल 2018

टेबल टेनिस
Other Sports

CWG 2018: भारतीय महिला टेबल टेनिस टीम ने रचा इतिहास, पहली बार जीता गोल्ड मेडल

8 अप्रैल 2018

जीतू राय
Other Sports

CWG 2018: भारत का विजयी आगाज, शूटिंग में जीतू ने गोल्ड और एयर पिस्टल में मेहूली ने जीता सिल्वर

9 अप्रैल 2018

CWG 2018: Heena Sidhu bags the gold for India in medal Womens 25m Pistol Finals
Other Sports

CWG 2018: छठे दिन भारत की सुनहरी शुरुआत, महिला शूटर हीना सिद्धू ने जीता गोल्ड

10 अप्रैल 2018

आप सोच भी नहीं सकते कितने पुराने हैं ये खेल

आप जिन खेलो को बचपने से खेलते या देखते चले आ रहे हैं क्या आपको पता है कि वो कितने पुराने हैें। आइए आपको बताते हैं कि कितनी है इन खेलों की उम्र...

15 मार्च 2018

shikhar dhawan gets injured before South Africa tour, doubtful for 1st Test special story 1:26

दक्षिण अफ्रीका दौरे से पहले स्टार खिलाड़ी शिखर धवन को ये क्या हुआ?

28 दिसंबर 2017

खो खो प्रतियोगिता 1:04

प्रदेशीय महिला खो-खो प्रतियोगिता में गोरखपुर ने फैजाबाद को 9-0 से हराया

24 सितंबर 2016

Devendra Jhajharia 0:29

रियो पैरालिंपिक में देवेन्द्र ने लहराया परचम, गोल्ड पर किया कब्जा

14 सितंबर 2016

दीपा मलिक 0:51

दीपा मलिक ने पैरालंपिक में सिल्वर मेडल जीतकर रचा इतिहास

13 सितंबर 2016

saina nehwal and pv sindhu
Badminton

CWG 2018: साइना नेहवाल ने फाइनल में लगाया 'गोल्डन स्मैश', पीवी सिंधु को करना पड़ा सिल्वर से संतोष

15 अप्रैल 2018

manika batra and g sathiyan
Other Sports

CWG 2018: मनिका बत्रा-जी साथियान की जोड़ी ने मारी बाजी, आखिरी दिन किया ब्रॉन्ज पर कब्जा

15 अप्रैल 2018

commonwealth games 2018
Cricket News

कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में आखिरी दिन दांव पर इतने मेडल, जानिए भारतीय एथलीटों का कैसा है कार्यक्रम

15 अप्रैल 2018

महिला हॉकी टीम
Hockey

CWG 2018: भारतीय पुरुष और महिला हॉकी टीमों ने किया निराशाजनक प्रदर्शन, नहीं जीत सके मेडल

14 अप्रैल 2018

Anjum Moudgil won gold medal in Shooting CWG 2018
Shimla

प्रदेश की बेटी ने किया कमाल, CWG में जीता सिल्वर मेडल

14 अप्रैल 2018

GOLD COAST
Other Sports

CWG 2018: इन 8 खेलों में आज भारत को है पदक की उम्मीद, देखिए 10वें दिन का पूरा शेड्यूल

14 अप्रैल 2018

