15 वर्षीय अनीश ने CWG में रचा इतिहास, CBSE ने दी थी बाद में बोर्ड एग्जाम देने की इजाजत

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 13 Apr 2018 11:29 AM IST
CWG 2018: 15 year old Anish Bhanwala creats history by winning gold medal in shooting
गोल्डकोस्ट में जारी कॉमनवेल्थ खेल में भारत ने चमत्कारिक प्रदर्शन करते हुए ग्लासगो कॉमनवेल्थ से ज्यादा गोल्ड मेडल जीत लिए। यह कमाल शुक्रवार को 15 वर्षीय अनीश बनवाल की पिस्टल से हुआ। 25 मीटर रैपिड फायर पिस्टल फाइनल्स में चमत्कारिक प्रदर्शन करते हुए अनीश ने गोल्ड मेडल जीत लिया। अपना पहला कॉमनवेल्थ खेल रहा यह नौजवान भारत के लिए गोल्ड मेडल जीतने वाला सबसे कम उम्र का खिलाड़ी बन गया।
हरियाणा के 15 साल के अनीश भानवाल ने अपने पहले कॉमनवेल्थ में ही भारत के लिए गोल्ज जीत लिया। अनीश की इस जीत पर देश के पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने बधाई दी।




कांग्रेस के दीपेंद्र हुड्डा ने भी अनीश को बधाई दी।


