15 Year Old Anish Bhanwala Shooter Wins Gold For India At The CWG 2018 He Is The Youngest Indian To Do So, We Are Proud Of You #AnishBhanwala— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi177) April 13, 2018
Unbelievable- #AnishBhanwala at just 15 years of age wins a Gold in 25 m rapid pistol. Congratulations Anish.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 13, 2018
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के गोल्ड कोस्ट में चल रहे कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में भारत का स्वर्णिम प्रदर्शन जारी है। शुक्रवार सुबह जहां तेजस्विनी सावंत ने शूटिंग के एक मुकाबले में भारत को गोल्ड मेडल जिताय तो इसके ठीक बाद एक बुरी खबर आ गई।
13 अप्रैल 2018