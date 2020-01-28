{"_id":"5e2fe7ba8ebc3e4af0243417","slug":"chennai-sailor-nethra-kumanan-becomes-first-indian-woman-to-win-world-cup-medal","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093e\u0935\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0947\u0925\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938, \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0926\u0915 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Other Sports","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0916\u0947\u0932","slug":"other-sports"}}
नाविक नेथरा कुमानन ने रचा इतिहास, बनीं विश्व कप में पदक जीतने वालीं पहली भारतीय महिला
स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला
Updated Tue, 28 Jan 2020 01:20 PM IST
नेथरा कुमानन
- फोटो : पीटीआई
चेन्नई की नेथरा कुमानन सेलिंग विश्व कप में मेडल जीतने वालीं पहलीं भारतीय महिला बन गईं।
चेन्नई की नेथरा कुमानन सेलिंग विश्व कप में मेडल जीतने वालीं पहलीं भारतीय महिला बन गईं।