एशियाई मुक्केबाजी चैंपियनशिप : फाइनल में हारीं मैरीकॉम, कजाकिस्तान की नाजिम किजाइबे ने दी शिकस्त

Six-time world champion boxer Mary Kom (51 kg) settles for a silver medal after losing 2-3 against two-time World Champion Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan in the final of the Asian Boxing Championships in Dubai
(file pic) pic.twitter.com/AgEgf7DJZs— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.