American Boxer Patrick Day dies following brutal knockout

दिमागी चोट के कारण अमेरिकी मुक्केबाज पैट्रिक डे की हुई मौत

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 17 Oct 2019 11:13 AM IST
पैट्रिक डे
पैट्रिक डे - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
अमेरिकी मुक्केबाज पैट्रिक डे की बुधवार को शिकागो में दिमागी चोट के कारण मौत हो गई। शनिवार के दिन पैट्रि्क को बॉक्सिंग मैच के दौरान दिमागी चोट से परेशान थे। मुकाबले में उन्हें 10वें दौर में चार्ल्स कॉनवेल ने नॉकआउट कर दिया था। 27 वर्षीय पैट्रिक अपनी हार के बाद चार दिनों से कोमा में थे और नॉर्थवेस्टर्न मेमोरियल अस्पताल में इमरजेंसी ब्रेन सर्जरी होने के बावजूद, डॉक्टर जूनियर मिडिलवेट उनके बचाने में सफल नहीं हो पाए।





साइना और किदांबी
Badminton

डेनमार्क ओपन: किदांबी-साइना को पहले दौर में निराशा, समीर वर्मा दूसरे दौर में पहुंचे

डेनमार्क ओपन बैडमिंटन चैंपियनशिप के दूसरे दिन बुधवार को मिक्स्ड डबल मुकाबले में प्रणव जेरी चोपड़ा और एन.सिक्की रेड्डी की जोड़ी ने जर्मनी की मार्विन और लिंडा की जोड़ी को 21-16,21-11 से हरा दिया।

16 अक्टूबर 2019

Bhavpreet and Kamal of Himachal won medals in National Gatka competition
Local Sports

नेशनल गतका प्रतियोगिता में हिमाचल के भवप्रीत-कमल ने जीते पदक

16 अक्टूबर 2019

Inter college volleyball competition begins, Theog defeated Solan
Local Sports

अंतर महाविद्यालय वॉलीबाल प्रतियोगिता शुरू, ठियोग ने सोलन को हराया

16 अक्टूबर 2019

Inter college competition: Jogindernagar becomes Kho-Kho champion after the ruckus
Local Sports

इंटर कॉलेज प्रतियोगिता: हंगामे के बाद जोगिंद्रनगर बना खो-खो चैंपियन

16 अक्टूबर 2019

भारतीय हॉकी टीम
Hockey

सुल्तान जोहोर कप: ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 5-1 से रौंदते हुए भारत ने फाइनल के लिए किया क्वालीफाई

16 अक्टूबर 2019

रॉड्रिगो मोरेनो
Football

स्पेन यूरो 2020 के लिए क्वॉलिफाई, स्वीडन से ड्रॉ खेलते ही हासिल किया मुकाम

16 अक्टूबर 2019

जोल्ट बोर्काई
Other Sports

कई लड़कियों से थे इस ओलंपिक स्वर्ण पदक विजेता मेयर के संबंध, इंटरनेट पर VIDEO लीक

16 अक्टूबर 2019

सुनील छेत्री
Football

भावुक हुए भारतीय फुटबॉल कप्तान सुनील छेत्री, बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ ड्रॉ के बाद मांगी माफी

16 अक्टूबर 2019

लुहणू क्रिकेट स्टेडियम
Local Sports

लुहणू स्टेडियम में विजय मर्चेंट ट्रॉफी के तीन मैच, दिल्ली से भिड़ेगा हिमाचल

16 अक्टूबर 2019

डेविस कप
Tennis

डेविस कप के लिए पाक जा सकती है ‘बी’ टीम, भारतीय टेनिस संघ जल्दी शुरू करेगी वीजा प्रक्रिया

16 अक्टूबर 2019

