ऐश्वर्य प्रताप सिंह ने जूनियर शूटिंग वर्ल्ड कप में जीता गोल्ड, तोड़ा तीन साल पुराना विश्व रिकॉर्ड

A brilliant show by our 18 yr old #TOPSAthlete #AishwaryPratapSinghTomar who wins the gold medal🥇in men’s 50m Rifle 3 position event at @ISSF_Shooting Jr. World Cup in Suhl with a Jr. World Record of 459.3.— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 19, 2019
Congratulations!👏🏻🎉@KirenRijiju #Shooting @OfficialNRAI #KheloIndia🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/KiEDVBBVxF
खेल मंत्री किरण रिजिजू ने शुक्रवार को इंटरकॉटिनेंटल कप के इतर अखिल भारतीय फुटबाल महासंघ (एआईएफएफ) की 'गोल्डन बेबी लीग हैंडबुक' 2019-20 का अनावरण किया।
19 जुलाई 2019