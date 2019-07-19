शहर चुनें

Aishwary Pratap Singh won the gold in men's 50m Rifle 3 position event at ISSF Shooting World Cup

ऐश्वर्य प्रताप सिंह ने जूनियर शूटिंग वर्ल्ड कप में जीता गोल्ड, तोड़ा तीन साल पुराना विश्व रिकॉर्ड

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 19 Jul 2019 10:04 PM IST
ऐश्वर्य प्रताप सिंह तोमर
ऐश्वर्य प्रताप सिंह तोमर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
शूटर ऐश्वर्य प्रताप सिंह तोमर ने शुक्रवार को जर्मनी में चल रहे जूनियर विश्व कप शूटिंग चैंपियनशिप में स्वर्ण पदक जीता है। तोमर ने विश्व कप के 50 मीटर 3 पोजिशन एयर रायफल मुकाबले में भारतीय टीम का प्रतिनिधित्व करते हुए पहला स्थान पाया। ऐश्वर्य ने 459.3 अंकों के साथ स्वर्ण पदक पर कब्जा जमाया है। 
18 वर्षीय तोमर ने तीन साल पुराने रिकॉर्ड को तोड़कर नया विश्व कीर्तिमान बनाया है। उन्होंने हंगरी के शूटर का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ते हुए विश्व रिकॉर्ड बनाया है। हंगरी के शूटर ने साल 2016 में 458.6 अंकों के साथ गोल्ड मेडल जीता था।

तोमर के इस गोल्ड के साथ भारत के खाते में 10 गोल्ड सहित कुल 24 मेडल हो चुके हैं और वह अभी शीर्ष पर बरकरार हैं। ऐश्वर्य ने इससे पहले भी कई बार देश के लिए स्वर्ण पदक जीते हैं। 

 
 

aishwary pratap singh aishwary pratap singh tomar शूटर ऐश्वर्य प्रतापसिंह तोमर issf shooting jr. world cup issf shooting
