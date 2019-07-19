ऐश्वर्य प्रताप सिंह ने जूनियर शूटिंग वर्ल्ड कप में जीता गोल्ड, तोड़ा तीन साल पुराना विश्व रिकॉर्ड

A brilliant show by our 18 yr old #TOPSAthlete #AishwaryPratapSinghTomar who wins the gold medal🥇in men’s 50m Rifle 3 position event at @ISSF_Shooting Jr. World Cup in Suhl with a Jr. World Record of 459.3.

Congratulations!👏🏻🎉@KirenRijiju #Shooting @OfficialNRAI #KheloIndia🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/KiEDVBBVxF