बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Aditi Ashok becomes first female Indian golfer to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: अदिति ने लगातार दूसरी बार कटाया ओलंपिक का टिकट, ऐसा करने वाली पहली भारतीय महिला

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: मुकेश कुमार झा Updated Tue, 29 Jun 2021 11:43 PM IST
विज्ञापन
महिला गोल्फर अदिति अशोक
महिला गोल्फर अदिति अशोक - फोटो : social media
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
भारत की शीर्ष रैंकिंग वाली महिला गोल्फर अदिति अशोक लगातार दूसरी बार ओलंपिक खेलों में भाग लेंगी, जिन्होंने क्वालीफाइंग सूची में 45वां स्थान हासिल किया। अदिति से पहले अनिर्बान लाहिड़ी और उदयन माने भी टोक्यो ओलंपिक का टिकट कटा चुके हैं। लाहिड़ी भी रियो ओलंपिक 2016 खेल चुके हैं।
विज्ञापन


यह कमाल करने वाले पहली महिला गोल्फर, साई ने दी बधाई


भारत के लिए खेलना सम्मान की बात- अदिति
अदिति ने ट्वीट किया, 'मुझे अभी भी लगता है कि रियो ओलंपिक कल की ही बात थी। भारत के लिए खेलना सम्मान की बात है। मुझे यह मौका एक बार फिर मिला है।' अदिति का नाम पहली सूची में आ गया है जबकि दीक्षा डागर भी दूसरी सूची में जगह बना सकती है। कुछ खिलाड़ियों के नाम वापिस लेने पर उन्हें पांचवीं रिजर्व खिलाड़ी के रूप में मौका मिल सकता है।

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
sports other sports national aditi ashok tokyo olympics
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

केंद्रीय कैबिनेट: बुधवार को होने वाली बैठक में बड़े संकेत दे सकते हैं प्रधानमंत्री मोदी

29 जून 2021

President Ramnath Kovind's daughter did shopping in hazratganj in lucknow.
Lucknow

तस्वीरें: राष्ट्रपति की बेटी ने लखनऊ के शोरूम में की शॉपिंग, पसंद आई चिकनकारी

29 जून 2021

सी. संकरन नायर और करण जौहर
Bollywood

EXCLUSIVE: बीजेपी से छिटके करण जौहर का बड़ा धमाका, कांग्रेस के इस पूर्व अध्यक्ष की बायोपिक बनाएंगे

29 जून 2021

अभिनव शुक्ला, विवेक दहिया, हर्ष लिम्बचिया
Television

सफल अभिनेत्रियां: दिव्यांका त्रिपाठी से भारती सिंह तक, अपने पति से दौलत शोहरत में आगे हैं ये हसीनाएं

29 जून 2021

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

Horoscope Today 30 June 2021: इन 4 राशियों के लिए जून का आखिरी दिन बेहद शुभ, मिलेगी खुशखबरी

29 जून 2021

GB WhatsApp
Mobile Apps

GB WhatsApp Update: डाउनलोड करने से पहले पढ़ें यह खबर, हो सकता है बड़ा नुकसान

29 जून 2021

एसबीआई एटीएम कार्ड (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Banking Beema

SBI ने दिया झटका: एक जुलाई से ATM और चेकबुक का इस्तेमाल करना पड़ेगा महंगा, लागू होंगे नए चार्ज

29 जून 2021

1 जुलाई से नए नियम होंगे लागू
Personal Finance

जरूरी खबर: ATM और चेक से लेकर गैस सिलिंडर तक, अगले महीने से बदलेंगे ये आठ नियम

29 जून 2021

चंडीगढ़ पहुंचे आप प्रमुख अरविंद केजरीवाल।
Chandigarh

पंजाब साधने की तैयारी: अरविंद केजरीवाल के तीन एलान, 300 यूनिट मुफ्त, पुराने बकाया बिल माफ और 24 घंटे बिजली

29 जून 2021

जीतन राम मांझी और मुकेश सहनी
Bihar

सियासत: 'गिर जाएगी नीतीश सरकार' पर मुकेश सहनी ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, मांझी ने तो कह दी यह बात

29 जून 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited