Tokyo Olympics: अदिति ने लगातार दूसरी बार कटाया ओलंपिक का टिकट, ऐसा करने वाली पहली भारतीय महिला

Many congratulations to @aditigolf for becoming the 1st female Indian golfer to qualify for #Tokyo2020 after the final Olympic rankings were released today.

I still think of @Rio2016 like it was only yesterday. To have the honour of playing for India @OlympicGolf @Tokyo2020 is beyond exciting. I’m privileged to have the opportunity to represent my country & my sport at the games again.#Tokyo2020 #OlympicGolf

