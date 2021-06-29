Tokyo Olympics: अदिति ने लगातार दूसरी बार कटाया ओलंपिक का टिकट, ऐसा करने वाली पहली भारतीय महिला

Many congratulations to @aditigolf for becoming the 1st female Indian golfer to qualify for #Tokyo2020 after the final Olympic rankings were released today.
She qualified in 45th place and is going to be playing her 2nd Olympics.#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/lkpiaUPZ4p— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) June 29, 2021
I still think of @Rio2016 like it was only yesterday. To have the honour of playing for India @OlympicGolf @Tokyo2020 is beyond exciting. I’m privileged to have the opportunity to represent my country & my sport at the games again.#Tokyo2020 #OlympicGolf🇮🇳⛳️🏌🏻♀️
📸 @GettyImages pic.twitter.com/rVN0Tu1ckD— Aditi Ashok (@aditigolf) June 29, 2021
