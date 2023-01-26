Republic Day 2023: विराट कोहली से लेकर साइना नेहवाल और लक्ष्मण तक, खिलाड़ियों ने दी गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभकामनाएं

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
January 26, 2023
Happy Republic Day to all 🙏🙏 #RepublicDay2023 🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/19sbAvBNcB— Saaina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 26, 2023
Greetings on India’s 74th Republic Day.— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 26, 2023
A day to remember the sacrifices of all those who have contributed in the making of our great nation. #RepublicDay2023 pic.twitter.com/VSUx4H3bxZ
Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day 🇮🇳#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/lyPBA2YeeX— BCCI (@BCCI) January 26, 2023
Some nations chose bowing before the King, we fought to be a republic! Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳 #RepublicDay— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 26, 2023
