Video: चंद्रयान 3 की सफल लैंडिंग पर टीम इंडिया ने मनाया जश्न, सहवाग से लेकर हार्दिक तक ऐसे दी बधाई

🎥 Witnessing History from Dublin! 🙌— BCCI (@BCCI) August 23, 2023
The moment India's Vikram Lander touched down successfully on the Moon's South Pole 🚀#Chandrayaan3 | @isro | #TeamIndia https://t.co/uIA29Yls51 pic.twitter.com/OxgR1uK5uN
A historic moment that will resonate for generations to come! 🇮🇳 Heartfelt congratulations to @isro on the triumphant landing of #Chandrayaan3. A remarkable feat that fills us all with inspiration through their steadfast commitment and exceptional accomplishment. pic.twitter.com/234LXEGuRw— Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 23, 2023
What a proud moment for India as #Chandrayaan3 successfully lands on moon !— Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) August 23, 2023
My heartiest congratulations to @isro and their team of scientists for this stupendous success. The moment will always remain a golden chapter in the history of India's space mission. pic.twitter.com/msFatEfOVx
India is on the Moon! #Chandrayaan3 gracefully landed on the Moon's surface. India has etched its name in history, radiating pride and inspiration worldwide. A standing ovation @isro team for conquering the unimaginable! Goosebumps galore! #bigdayforindia pic.twitter.com/jCmmAZhych— Thakur Arun Singh (@ThakurArunS) August 23, 2023
Congratulations to @isro and all Indians on the historic landing of the #VikramLander at the Moon's south pole! A monumental achievement that makes our nation proud. Kudos to our dedicated scientists, whose relentless efforts turned dreams into reality. Thank you, Honourable PM… pic.twitter.com/z0vgAJN64L— Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) August 23, 2023
History Created! 👏 👏— BCCI (@BCCI) August 23, 2023
Mission Successful 🌖
Congratulations 🇮🇳#Chandrayaan3 | @isro pic.twitter.com/Gr7MxooHo1
🇮🇳 - The 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 to reach the lunar south pole.— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 23, 2023
That's got a nice ring to it 👏
A proud moment for each one of us & a big congratulations to @isro for all their efforts.
A landmark day in our country's history! Congratulations to everyone involved in the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 🇮🇳 So proud 👏— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 23, 2023
Hats off to the exceptional team at @isro. Your perseverance and brilliance make our nation proud. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳🚀— K L Rahul (@klrahul) August 23, 2023
A historic moment for our nation as Chandrayaan 3 successfully lands on the moon👏😍— Ishan Kishan (@ishankishan51) August 23, 2023
Congratulations to all involved🫡🇮🇳
Yaaaaayyy , We have done it.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 23, 2023
Soft landing on the Moon.#Chandrayaan3 .
Congratulations @isro and all those who dedicated themselves to this historic mission.
We are on the Moon 🌙 pic.twitter.com/VZLLgeSLEk
Many congratulations to the #Chandrayaan3 team. You have made the nation proud 🇮🇳— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 23, 2023
Jai Hind!
Kudos to the brilliant minds at @ISRO for their extraordinary achievement!— Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) August 23, 2023
Congratulations to the #Chandrayaan3 team for their outstanding achievement! 🇮🇳🇮🇳
