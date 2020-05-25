शहर चुनें

Home ›   Sports ›   Hockey ›   PM Narendra Modi along with sports fraternity pays tribute to hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior

खेल जगत ने नम आंखों से दी बलबीर सिंह को विदाई, पीएम मोदी और कोहली ने भी जताया शोक

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 25 May 2020 12:55 PM IST
बलबीर सिंह सीनियर की उम्र के तीन पड़ाव
बलबीर सिंह सीनियर की उम्र के तीन पड़ाव - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें

सार

  • बलबीर सिंह सीनियर ने अपना अंतरराष्ट्रीय डेब्यू 1947 में भारत के श्रीलंका दौरे पर किया
  • ओलंपिक में अपने पहले ही मुकाबले में बलबीर ने अर्जेंटीना के खिलाफ छह गोल दागे
  • फाइनल में भी इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ गोलकर उन्होंने आजाद भारत को पहला ओलंपिक गोल्ड जीता
  • भारत ने हेलसिंकी ओलंपिक में कुल 13 गोल किए थे, जिनमें से नौ अकेले बलबीर ने मारे थे
  • फाइनल में नीदरलैंड्स के खिलाफ उनका पांच गोल, अभी तक ओलंपिक फाइनल का रिकॉर्ड है
  • 1957 में बलबीर सिंह सीनियर पद्मश्री से सम्मानित होने वाले पहले हॉकी खिलाड़ी बने थे

विस्तार

भारतीय हॉकी जगत ने आज अपना एक नगीना खो दिया। मैदान पर हमेशा जीत के लिए जूनुनी बलबीर आखिरकार मौत के हार गए। बीते कई हफ्तों से बीमार चल रहे इस हॉकी के जादूगर ने सोमवार को 95 वर्ष की उम्र में अंतिम सांस ली। वह शायद भारतीय हॉकी के स्वर्णिम युग के आखिरी पहरेदार थे। तीन बार की ओलंपिक स्वर्ण पदक विजेता भारतीय टीम के सदस्य रहे बलबीर सिंह सीनियर की मौत की खबर से समूचे खेल जगत में सन्नाटा पसर गया। खुद देश के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त की।
भारतीय खेल जगत ने उनके निधन पर शोक जताते हुए सिंह को ऐसा दुर्लभ आदर्श बताया जिनकी उपलब्धियां कई पीढियों तक खिलाड़ियों का मार्गदर्शन करती रहेंगी, उनके निधन पर हॉकी ही नहीं क्रिकेट जगह और राजनीतिज्ञों ने भी शोक जताया है। देश के मुखिया प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने उनके परिवार ने उनके परिवार के प्रति सहानुभूति जताई
 
गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने उनके साथ अपनी पुरानी तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए खुद को भाग्यशाली बताया।
 

पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह तो आखिरी वक्त में उनसे मुलाकात भी करते रहते थे।
 
आगे पढ़ें

balbir singh बलबीर सिंह

