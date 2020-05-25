खेल जगत ने नम आंखों से दी बलबीर सिंह को विदाई, पीएम मोदी और कोहली ने भी जताया शोक

No words of mine can express the sadness in my heart on the demise of Balbir Singh Sir, @BalbirSenior three time Olympian.His simplicity touched many hearts in the World Hockey. I humbly extend my sincere & heartfelt condolences. May his soul RIP & give strength to his family 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MhkPmkn9kL — Dhanraj Pillay (@dhanrajpillay1) May 25, 2020

Salutation to this timeless legacy for the game of hockey

His unsurpassed sportsmanship and pinnacle of success have helped write the pages of this great country's history.We can never fully repay the debt we owe to this greatest creditor of the game. RIP Bhishma Pitamah🏑 — Harendra Singh (@HarendraSingh66) May 25, 2020