खेल जगत ने नम आंखों से दी बलबीर सिंह को विदाई, पीएम मोदी और कोहली ने भी जताया शोक

Padma Shri Balbir Singh Sr. Ji will be remembered for his memorable sporting performances. He brought home lots of pride and laurels. Undoubtedly a brilliant hockey player, he also made a mark as a great mentor. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and well wishers.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2020
Pained to learn about the demise of Padma Shri Balbir Singh Sr ji, a legendary hockey player, who left indelible imprint on world hockey with his stick.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 25, 2020
I was fortunate to have met the lively and joyful Balbir ji, a three time Olympic gold medalist. My condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/rgQFi3yB8V
Saddened to learn about passing away of Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr. A Triple Olympic Gold medallist, he exemplified qualities of perseverance, dedication & sportsmanship. Sir, you will be dearly missed & will forever remain an inspiration! A grateful State bids you farewell. pic.twitter.com/bwQwJyYbdo— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 25, 2020
Saddened to hear of the demise of one of India's most celebrated Olympians, Balbir Singh Sr. Athletes and role models such as him come very rarely, and it was an honour to know him, and I hope his example will continue to inspire athletes from around the world!— Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) May 25, 2020
Very sad to hear of the demise of legendary Olympian Balbir Singh Sr, 3 time Olympic gold medallist. This was from my last meeting with him at Delhi. He was always smiling, so mentally alert and such a thorough gentleman. What a fine role model 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Sn1wlgdEss— Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) May 25, 2020
No words of mine can express the sadness in my heart on the demise of Balbir Singh Sir, @BalbirSenior three time Olympian.His simplicity touched many hearts in the World Hockey. I humbly extend my sincere & heartfelt condolences. May his soul RIP & give strength to his family 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MhkPmkn9kL— Dhanraj Pillay (@dhanrajpillay1) May 25, 2020
Salutation to this timeless legacy for the game of hockey— Harendra Singh (@HarendraSingh66) May 25, 2020
His unsurpassed sportsmanship and pinnacle of success have helped write the pages of this great country's history.We can never fully repay the debt we owe to this greatest creditor of the game. RIP Bhishma Pitamah🏑
Pained to learn about the passing of our three times Olympic Gold medalist and legend Balbir Singh Senior sir this morning.— Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) May 25, 2020
His contribution towards Indian hockey is unforgettable. He will continue to inspire our generations to come.
My deepest condolences to his family. RIP pic.twitter.com/8qcIuHe9vW
Saddened to hear about the passing of the legend, Balbir Singh Sr. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family in this time of sorrow. 🙏🏼 @BalbirSenior— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 25, 2020
A doyen of Indian sports Shri Balbir Singh Senior is no more. When you look back at his achievements,you just remain awestruck— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 25, 2020
3 olympic gold medals,five goals in Olympic final.
Manager of World Cup winning team
Possibly among India's greatest sporting icons.May his soul rest RIP pic.twitter.com/duSN1LvRWH
