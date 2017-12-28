Download App
पाकिस्तान हॉकी संघ ने नरिंदर बत्रा को इस कारण से किया आमंत्रित

डिजिटल स्पोर्ट्स टीम- अमर उजाला

Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 08:34 PM IST
phf invites narinder batra for world XI matches

नरिंदर बत्रा

पाकिस्तान हॉकी फेडरेशन ने भारतीय हॉकी संघ के अध्यक्ष नरिंदर बत्रा को अगले महीने होने वाले वर्ल्ड इलेवन मुकाबलों के लिए लाहौर और कराची आने का न्योता भेजा है। 
पाकिस्तान हॉकी फेडरेशन के सचिव शाहबाज अहमद ने गुरुवार को कहा, 'हम विभिन्न हॉकी संघों के अध्यक्षों को आमंत्रित कर रहे हैं और हमने भारतीय हॉकी संघ के अध्यक्ष नरिंदर बत्रा को पाकिस्तान की यात्रा करने के लिए विशेष तौर पर आमंत्रित किया है।'

इंटरनेशनल इलेवन जनवरी 18 को कराची पहुचेंगे और अगले दिन पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ एक मैच खेलेगी। इसके बाद 21 जनवरी को लाहौर में दोनों टीमों के बीच फिर मुकाबला होगा। 

इंटरनेशनल इलेवन की यात्रा का प्रचार करने के लिए पाकिस्तान हॉकी संघ ने कई देशों के दिग्गज हॉकी खिलाड़ियों को आमंत्रित किया है। शाहबाज ने कहा, 'अगर हॉकी इंडिया संघ के अध्यक्ष आते हैं तो पाकिस्तान में हॉकी के लिए शुभ संकेत होंगे क्योंकि वो भारत के हैं और हॉकी इंडिया के अध्यक्ष भी।'

पाकिस्तान हॉकी संघ के अध्यक्ष ब्रिगेडियर (रिटायर्ड) खालिद खोकार ने कहा कि पीएचएफ पूर्व भारतीय दिग्गज हॉकी खिलाड़ियों धनराज पिल्लै और परगट सिंह को भी बतौर विशेष अथिति आमंत्रित करना चाहता है, लेकिन अभी दोनों से सीधे संपर्क को होल्ड पर डाल दिया गया है।

उन्होंने कहा, 'मुझे नहीं पता कि पिल्लै और परगट के वीसा समय पर बन पाएंगे या नहीं, लेकिन हम इंटरनेशनल इलेवन के मुकाबलों से दुनिया को दिखाना चाहते हैं कि पाकिस्तान सुरक्षित देश है, जो अंतर्राष्ट्रीय टीमों की मेजबानी कर सकता है।'
