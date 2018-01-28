अपना शहर चुनें

Sports ›   Hockey ›   japan beat india in Four Nations Invitational Tournament's final

टीम इंडिया चैंपियन बनने से चूकी, रोमांचक फाइनल में बेल्जियम से पेनल्टी शूटआउट में हारी

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 28 Jan 2018 08:30 PM IST
japan beat india in Four Nations Invitational Tournament's final
hockey
बेल्जियम ने भारत को हराकर हॉकी के फोर नेशंस इंनविटेशन टूर्नामेंट के खिताब पर कब्जा कर लिया है। रविवार को हैमिल्टन में दोनों देशों के बीच खेले गए इस मुकाबले का फैसला पेनल्टी शूटआउट से हुआ। निर्धारित समय में भारत और बेल्जियम का स्कोर 4-4 से बराबर रहा। इसके बाद पेनल्टी शूटआउट में भारत को 0-3 से मात मिली।

पेनल्टी शूटआउट में बेल्जियम की तरफ फेलिक्स डेनायर, सेबेस्टियन डॉकियर और आर्थर वान डॉरेन ने स्कोर किया। इससे पहले टंगाए कोसाइंस ने 41वें मिनट सेड्रिक चार्लिर ने 43वें मिनट अमौरी क्यूस्टर्स ने 51वें मिनट और फेलिक्स डेनायर ने 56वें मिनट में अपनी टीम के लिए गोल दागे थे।

भारत की ओर से रमनदीप सिंह ने 29वें मिनट में गोल का खाता खोल। इसके बाद अगले ही मिनट में नीलकांत शर्मा ने भारत के लिए गोल कर 2-1 की बढ़त बनाई, लेकिन अगले ही मिनट बेल्जियम ने 2-2 ले बराबरी हासिल कर ली।  49वें मिनट में मनदीप सिंह ने अपने खेल से 3-2 से बढ़त कर ली।

इसके ठीक दो मिनट बाद 51वें मिनट में बेल्जियम ने स्कोर 3-3 से बराबर कर दिया। इसके बाद 53वें मिनट में रमनदीप सिंह के गोल से  4-3 से बढ़त ली, लेकिन अगले 3 मिनट में बेल्जियम ने गोलकर स्कोर 4-4 से बराबर कर दिया। इसके बाद खेले गए पैनल्टी शूटाआउट में बेल्जियम ने भारत को 0-3 से हरा दिया। इससे पहले टूर्नामेंट में जापान ने मेजबान न्यूजीलैंड को 4-1 से हराकर ब्रॉन्ज मेडल पर कब्जा किया था। फिलहाल इस टूर्नामेंट में भारत को सिल्वर मेडल से संतोष करना पड़ा है।
hockey india v belgium four nations invitational tournament ramandeep singh

