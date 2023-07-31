Weightlifting: एशियाई भारोत्तोलन चैंपियनशिप में ज्ञानेश्वरी ने रजत पर किया कब्जा, कोयल ने भी जीता सिल्वर

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
🏋️♀️🥈India shines at Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championship 2023! 🇮🇳🎉— SAI_NSNIS (@SAI_Patiala) July 30, 2023
NCOE Patiala Gyaneshwari's exceptional performance earns her 03 Silver Medals in the 49 kg junior category, while Koyal Bar's impressive lifts secured 03 Silver Medals in the 49 kg youth category. 🙏🏻🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/2Zy2mtft9O
