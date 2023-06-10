Notifications

Hindi News ›   Sports ›   french open womens final 2023 Iga Swiatek beats Karolina Muchova to win French Open for the third time

French Open: विश्व नंबर-1 इगा स्वियातेक तीसरी बार फ्रेंच ओपन जीतीं, गैरवरीय कैरोलिना मुचोवा का सपना टूटा

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पेरिस Published by: रोहित राज Updated Sat, 10 Jun 2023 09:49 PM IST
सार

स्वियातेक ने फाइनल मुकाबले में चेक गणराज्य की कैरोलिना मुचोवा को तीन सेटों तक चले कड़े मुकाबले में हराया। स्वियातेक ने फाइनल में 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 से जीतीं।

french open womens final 2023 Iga Swiatek beats Karolina Muchova to win French Open for the third time
फाइनल के दौरान इगा स्वियातेक - फोटो : French Open/Twitter
विस्तार

दुनिया की नंबर एक महिला टेनिस खिलाड़ी पोलैंड की इगा स्वियातेक ने फ्रेंच ओपन का खिताब जीत लिया है। उन्होंने तीसरी बार इस ग्रैंड स्लैम को अपने नाम किया है। स्वियातेक ने फाइनल मुकाबले में चेक गणराज्य की कैरोलिना मुचोवा को तीन सेटों तक चले कड़े मुकाबले में हराया। स्वियातेक ने फाइनल में 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 से जीतीं।


स्वितयातेक ने इस मैच में शानदार शुरुआत की और नंबर-1 खिलाड़ी की तरह खेली। उन्होंने पहले सेट को आसानी से 6-2 से अपने नाम कर लिया। दूसरे सेट में मुचोवा ने वापसी की और बता दिया कि वह क्यों फाइनल तक पहुंची थी। उन्होंने गैरवरीय होने के बावजूद नंबर-1 खिलाड़ी के सामने हार नहीं मानी और दूसरे सेट को 7-5 से जीत लिया। इसके बाद मुकाबला निर्णायक सेट में पहुंचा। इसमें भी एक समय मुचोवा ने बढ़त बना रखी थी, लेकिन वह फाइनल के दबाव को नहीं झेल पाई। स्वियातेक ने अपने अनुभव का भरपूर इस्तेमाल करते हुए सेट को 6-4 से जीता लिया।

स्वियातेक का चौथा ग्रैंड स्लैम
स्वियातेक ने तीसरी बार फ्रेंच ओपन खिताब अपने नाम किया। वह 2020 और 2022 में भी यहां जीतने में सफल रही थीं। इसके अलावा स्वितातेक ने पिछले साल यूएस ओपन जीता था। अब उनकी नजर जुलाई में पहली बार विम्बलडन ओपन जीतने पर होगी।

स्वियातेक ने लिया बदला
दोनों खिलाड़ियों के बीच यह करियर में दूसरी भिड़ंत थी। इससे पूर्व चार साल पहले प्राग ओपन क्लेकोर्ट टूर्नामेंट में मुचोवा ने स्वियातेक को तीन सेटों के मुकाबले में 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 से मात दी थी। उस समय स्वियातेक 95वीं रैंकिंग की और मुचोवा 106वीं रैंकिंग की खिलाड़ी थीं। अब स्वियातेक ने उस हार का बदला ले लिया है।

गैरवरीय खिलाड़ी के रूप में खेल रही थीं मुचोवा
मुचोवा का करियर चोटों के कारण काफी प्रभावित रहा है। जहां स्वियातेक शीर्ष वरीय थीं, वहीं कैरोलिना गैरवरीय खिलाड़ी के रूप में खेलने उतरीं। चेक गणराज्य की खिलाड़ी ने इस बार टूर्नामेंट में बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन किया। उन्होंने सेमीफाइनल में बेलारूस की आर्यना सबालेंका को मैच प्वाइंट से वापसी करते हुए हरा दिया। मुचोवा का पहली बार ग्रैंड स्लैम जीतने का सपना टूट गया।
