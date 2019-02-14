शहर चुनें

संतोष ट्रॉफीः पंजाब ने हिमाचल को 1-0 से हराया

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 14 Feb 2019 08:24 PM IST
पंजाब बनाम हिमाचल
पंजाब बनाम हिमाचल
पंजाब ने हरपाल सिंह के गोल की मदद से संतोष ट्रॉफी राष्ट्रीय फुटबाल चैंपियनशिप के उत्तर क्षेत्र क्वालीफायर्स में गुरुवार को कटरा में खेले गये मैच में हिमाचल प्रदेश को 1-0 से हराया। हरपाल ने यह महत्वपूर्ण गोल 37वें मिनट में पेनल्टी पर किया। 
यह पंजाब की लगातार दूसरी जीत है। दस खिलाड़ियों के साथ खेलने के बावजूद हिमाचल ने हालांकि उसे कड़ी टक्कर दी और बड़ी जीत हासिल नहीं करने दी। उत्तर प्रदेश और हरियाणा के बीच खेला गया मैच गोलरहित ड्रा छूटा। दिल्ली अपना आखिरी मैच कल उत्तराखंड से खेलेगा जबकि जम्मू कश्मीर का सामना चंडीगढ़ से होगा।

santosh trophy punjab vs himachal संतोष ट्रॉफी पंजाब बनाम हिमाचल
