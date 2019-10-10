भारत के लिए बुरी खबर, संदेश झिंगन बांग्लादेश खिलाफ विश्व कप क्वालीफायर मुकाबले से बाहर 

Owing to an injury sustained in friendly game against @NEUtdFC, @SandeshJhingan has been ruled out from the forthcoming @FIFAWorldCup qualifier against Bangladesh 🇧🇩 on October 1️⃣5️⃣.



We wish him a speedy recovery 🙏#BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ #BlueTigers 🐯 pic.twitter.com/HGx8gqBbbX