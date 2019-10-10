शहर चुनें

Sandesh Jhingan Ruled Out of Bangladesh 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

भारत के लिए बुरी खबर, संदेश झिंगन बांग्लादेश खिलाफ विश्व कप क्वालीफायर मुकाबले से बाहर 

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 10 Oct 2019 10:52 PM IST
संदेश झिंगन
संदेश झिंगन - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
भारतीय रक्षा पंक्ति के अनुभवी खिलाड़ी संदेश झिंगन फीफा विश्व कप क्वालीफायर में बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ 15 अक्तूबर को सॉल्टलेक स्टेडियम में खेले जाने वाले मुकाबले से चोट के कारण बाहर हो गए। 
पिछले महीने विश्व कप क्वालीफायर में एशियाई चैम्पियन कतर को गोल रहित ड्रॉ पर रोकने में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाने वाले झिंगन का टखना बुधवार को नार्थईस्ट यूनाईटेड के खिलाफ अभ्यास मैच में चोटिल हो गया। 

अखिल भारतीय फुटबाल महासंघ ने ट्वीट किया, 'नार्थईस्ट यूनाईटेड के खिलाफ मैत्री मैच के दौरान झिंगन चोटिल हो गये। वह 15 अक्टूबर को बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ आगामी फीफा विश्व कप क्वालीफायर मुकाबले में नहीं खेल सकेंगे। हम उनके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करते हैं।'



झिंगन के चोटिल होने से टीम को झटका लगा है क्योंकि प्रणय हलधर और राहुल भेके जैसे रक्षा पंक्ति के अनुभवी खिलाड़ी भी चोट के कारण टीम से बाहर हैं।
sandesh jhingan india vs bangladesh 2022 fifa world cup qualifier
