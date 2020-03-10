शहर चुनें

Home ›   Sports ›   Football ›   Mohun Bagan clinch I-League title after beating Aizawl FC By 1-0 

सेनेगल का विजयी गोल, मोहन बागान ने आइजोल एफसी को हराकर जीता आई लीग का खिताब

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 10 Mar 2020 07:50 PM IST
मोहन बागान
मोहन बागान - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
भारत के दिग्गज फुटबाल क्लब मोहन बागान ने आइजोल एफसी को 1-0 से हराकर दूसरी बार आईलीग खिताब अपने नाम कर लिया है।
मोहन बागान के लिए विजयी गोल 80वें मिनट में सेनेगल के स्ट्राइकर बाबा दियावारा ने दागा। अब मोहन बागान के 16 मैचों में 39 अंक है। 



वह दूसरे स्थान पर काबिज ईस्ट बंगाल से 16 अंक आगे है। ईस्ट बंगाल अब सारे मैच भी जीत लेता है तो मोहन बागान से आगे नहीं जा सकेगा। मोहन बागान ने पिछली बार आईलीग 2014-15 में जीता था ।
mohun bagan vs aizawl fc mohun bagan clinch i-league title मोहन बागान आइजोल एफसी

Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

