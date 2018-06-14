Looking good, Robbie 👌#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/ZBd82tqXap— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 14, 2018
Reunited with the #WorldCup trophy 😍🏆— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 14, 2018
Thanks, @IkerCasillas, we always knew you had safe hands 🙌 pic.twitter.com/7PJGXitCvT
Not long to go, now!— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 14, 2018
Follow the #RUSKSA Live Blog on https://t.co/zJTWWlvUsi 👇
#RUS are ready to go, now it is your turn!— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 14, 2018
Follow the action with the https://t.co/zJTWWlvUsi Live Blog for #RUSKSA 👇
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
मेजबान रूस और सऊदी अरब के बीच बृहस्पतिवार को मुकाबले के साथ ही करीब एक माह तक चलने वाला फुटबॉल महाकुंभ शुरू हो जाएगा।
14 जून 2018