फीफा 2018 उद्घाटन समारोह: रॉबी विलियम्स की शानदार प्रस्तुति फिर पुतिन के भाषण से हुआ विश्वकप का आगाज

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 14 Jun 2018 09:05 PM IST
LIVE Telecast of FIFA 2018 Russia WORLDCUP from stadium Russia Vs Saudi Arabia
मेजबान रूस और सऊदी अरब के बीच आज उद्घाटन मुकाबला खेला जाएगा। 14 जून से रूस में शुरू हो रहे इस फुटबॉल महाकुंभ का फाइनल 15 जुलाई तक खेला जाएगा। ओपनिंग मुकाबला शुरू होने से पहले स्टेडियम में रंगारंग उद्धाटन समारोह हुआ। डांसर्स के 32 जोड़े, जो विश्व कप में अपनी टीम का प्रतिनिधित्व कर रहे हैं, उन्होंने भी मैदान पर रॉबी और एडा के साथ परफॉर्म किया।
 

ब्राजील के महान फुटबॉलर रोनाल्डो भी मैदान में पहुंचे। इसके बाद मैच की ऑफिशियल गेंद को मॉडल विक्टोरिया ने मैदान पर लाई। रोनाल्डो के शुभंकर को गेंद पास करते ही 'सांकेतिक किक' भी मार ली गई। ओपनिंग सेरेमनी में करीब 140 वॉलियंटर शामिल थे। इसके बाद रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमिर पुतिन ने खचाखच भरे स्टेडियम में फैंस को संबोधित किया।











 
fifa world cup 2018 फीफा विश्वकप 2018 रूस फुटबॉल टीम सऊदी अरब फुटबॉल टीम

