Reunited with the #WorldCup trophy 😍🏆



Thanks, @IkerCasillas, we always knew you had safe hands 🙌 pic.twitter.com/7PJGXitCvT — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 14, 2018

Not long to go, now!



Follow the #RUSKSA Live Blog on https://t.co/zJTWWlvUsi 👇 — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 14, 2018

#RUS are ready to go, now it is your turn!



Follow the action with the https://t.co/zJTWWlvUsi Live Blog for #RUSKSA 👇 — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 14, 2018

मेजबान रूस और सऊदी अरब के बीच आज उद्घाटन मुकाबला खेला जाएगा। 14 जून से रूस में शुरू हो रहे इस फुटबॉल महाकुंभ का फाइनल 15 जुलाई तक खेला जाएगा। ओपनिंग मुकाबला शुरू होने से पहले स्टेडियम में रंगारंग उद्धाटन समारोह हुआ। डांसर्स के 32 जोड़े, जो विश्व कप में अपनी टीम का प्रतिनिधित्व कर रहे हैं, उन्होंने भी मैदान पर रॉबी और एडा के साथ परफॉर्म किया।ब्राजील के महान फुटबॉलर रोनाल्डो भी मैदान में पहुंचे। इसके बाद मैच की ऑफिशियल गेंद को मॉडल विक्टोरिया ने मैदान पर लाई। रोनाल्डो के शुभंकर को गेंद पास करते ही 'सांकेतिक किक' भी मार ली गई। ओपनिंग सेरेमनी में करीब 140 वॉलियंटर शामिल थे। इसके बाद रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमिर पुतिन ने खचाखच भरे स्टेडियम में फैंस को संबोधित किया।