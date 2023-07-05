Notifications

Hindi News ›   Sports ›   Football ›   India vs Kuwait Final: Indian Fans with Sunil Chhetri chants Vande Mataram as India win SAFF championship 2023

SAFF Cup: चैंपियन बना भारत तो स्टेडियम में मौजूद 26000 फैंस ने गाया 'वंदे मातरम्', वीडियो देख हो जाएंगे भावुक

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बेंगलुरु Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Wed, 05 Jul 2023 11:58 AM IST
सार

कांतिरावा स्टेडियम में आया हर भारतीय गर्व से हमारा राष्ट्र गीत 'वंदे मातरम्' गाना शुरु कर दिया। भारत की जीत का यह शोर पूरे मैदान में गूंज रहा था। हर भारतीय के लिए यह एक यादगार लम्हा था।

India vs Kuwait Final: Indian Fans with Sunil Chhetri chants Vande Mataram as India win SAFF championship 2023
स्टेडियम में मौजूद फैंस ने वंदे मातरम् गाया, सुनील छेत्री भी भावुक हो गए - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

विस्तार
भारतीय टीम ने साउथ एशियन फुटबॉल फेडरेशन चैंपियनशिप  (SAFF) का खिताब जीत लिया है। बेंगलुरु में हुए फाइनल मैच में भारत ने पेनल्टी शूटआउट में कुवैत को 5-4 से मात दी। निर्धारित 90 मिनट तक दोनों टीमें 1-1 गोल की बराबरी पर रहीं, उसके बाद 30 मिनट के अतिरिक्त समय में भी किसी भी टीम ने गोल नहीं किया। अंत में मैच का फैसला पेनल्टी शूटआउट से हूआ जिसमें भारत ने 5-4 से जीत हासिल की। भारत की जीत में गोलकीपर गुरप्रीत सिंह ने अहम भूमिका निभाई।

SAFF चैंपियनशिप में भारतीय टीम शुरुआत से ही शानदार प्रदर्शन कर रही थी, जिसने सभी भारतीय समर्थकों की उम्मीदों को और बढ़ा दिया थी कि टीम यह चैंपियनशिप जरुर जितेगी। सुनील छेत्री पहले ही टीम इंडिया के स्टार हैं, साथ ही आईएसएल में वह बेंगलुरु एफसी के लिए भी खेलते हैं। ऐसे में फैंस बड़ी तादाद में उन्हें देखने और टीम इंडिया को चीयर करने पहुंचे थे। बेंगलुरु के कांतिरावा स्टेडियम में लगभग 26 हजार भारतीय फैंस मौजूद थे जो फाइनल में भारतीय टीम का हौसला बढ़ा रहे थे।

जीत के बाद एक ऐसा लम्हा आया जिसने सभी भारतीयों के रोंगटे खड़े कर दिए। कांतिरावा स्टेडियम में आया हर भारतीय गर्व से हमारा राष्ट्र गीत 'वंदे मातरम्' गाना शुरु कर दिया। भारत की जीत का यह शोर पूरे मैदान में गूंज रहा था। हर भारतीय के लिए यह एक यादगार लम्हा था। सुनील छेत्री ने भी भारतीय फैंस का साथ दिया और वह भी गर्व से 'वंदे मातरम्' गाते दिखे। यह दृश्य देखने लायक था। इसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है। एक फैन ने कमेंट में लिखा कि यह वीडियो एक उदाहरण है कि भारतीय फैंस क्रिकेट के अलावा भी दूसरे खेलों को उतने ही जूनून और गर्व से समर्थन करते हैं। इससे पहले ऐसा नजारा किसी क्रिकेट मैच में ही देखने को मिलता था, लेकिन सुनील छेत्री और उनके खिलाड़ियों ने साबित कर दिया है की वह भी निरंतर प्रदर्शन कर भारतीय फैंस का दिल जीत सकते हैं।

भारत ने लगातार यह दूसरी चैंपियनशिप जीती है, पिछले महीने हुए इंटरकॉन्टिनेंटल कप को भी भारत ने अपने नाम किया था। भारत का यह नौवां सैफ कप था। इससे पहले टीम 1993, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015 और 2021 में चैंपियन बना था। टूर्नामेंट के 14 साल के इतिहास में भारत नौ बार चैंपियन बना है और चार बार वह उप विजेता रहा। सांसों को थामने वाले रोमांचक पेनल्टी शूटआउट में गुरप्रीत सिंह संधू ने जबरदस्त प्रदर्शन किया और कुवैत के कप्तान खालिद अल इब्राहिम का आखिरी शॉट रोक दिया। 

बेंगलुरु के फैंस ने पूरे टूर्नामेंट में भारतीय टीम को खूब चीयर किया है

सडन डेथ में हुआ मैच का फैसला
पेनल्टी शूटआउट में दोनों टीमों को पांच-पांच गोल मारने के मौके मिलते हैं। इसमें चूकने वाली टीम मैच हार जाती है। निर्धारित पांच-पांच शॉट के बाद दोनों टीमें चार-चार की बराबरी पर थीं। भारत के लिए उदांता सिंह और कुवैत के मोहम्मद अब्दुल्ला गोल करने से चूक गए थे। चार-चार की बराबरी के बाद सडन डेथ की बारी आई। इसमें जो टीम गोल करने से चूकती है वह सीधे हार जाती है। उसे दूसरा मौका नहीं मिलता है। सडन डेथ में भारत के लिए महेश सिंह ने गोल किया। वहीं, कुवैत के कप्तान खालिद का शॉट भारत के गोलकीपर गुरप्रीत सिंह ने रोक दिया। वह टीम इंडिया के हीरो बन गए।

India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship final Highlights: India wins 5-4 in penalties; Sunil Chhetri wins Golden Boot, Golden Ball - Sportstar

जीत के बाद क्या बोले सुनील छेत्री और गुरप्रीत
जीत के बाद सुनील छेत्री ने कहा, "सिर्फ यह मैच नहीं बल्कि पूरा टूर्नामेंट शानदार रहा। पूरी टीम ने जबरदस्त प्रदर्शन किया। मैं इससे ज्यादा उनसे कुछ और नहीं मांग नहीं सकता। हम सात-आठ हफ्तों से एक साथ हैं। लगातार दो पेनल्टी शूटआउट में जीतना आसान नहीं होता।"

वहीं, भारत के स्टार गोलकीपर गुरप्रीत सिंह ने कहा, ''टीम के खिलाड़ियों ने शानदार प्रदर्शन किया। एक गोल से पीछे होने के बावजूद हमने वापसी की। वह समय हमारे लिए सबसे कमजोर था। खिलाड़ी ने इसके बाद शानदार वापसी की। कुवैत की टीम 1-1 की बराबरी के बाद किसी तरह मैच को पेनल्टी शूटआउट में ले जाना चाहती थी। पेनल्टी शूटआउट में सबकुछ किस्मत के हवाले होता है।'
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

