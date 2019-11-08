शहर चुनें

Home ›   Sports ›   Football ›   Goa FC defeated Mumbai city in Indian super league on thursday

ISL 2019: मुंबई सिटी को हराकर गोवा एफसी अंक तालिका में शीर्ष पर पहुंचा

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 08 Nov 2019 12:22 AM IST
इंडियन सुपर लीग में गुरुवार को खेले गए मुकाबले में मुंबई सिटी एफसी ने एफसी गोवा को 4-2 से हराकर टूर्नामेंट की अंक तालिका के शीर्ष पर पहुंच गया। गोवा की टीम की ओर से लेनी रोड्रिग्स, फेरान कोरोमिनास, ह्यूगो बोमोस और कार्लोस पेना ने गोल दागे। मुंबई सिटी एफसी की तरफ से सार्थक गोलुई और सौविक चक्रवर्ती ने 1-1 गोल किए। गोवा की टीम चार में से दो मैच जीतकर आठ अंक के साथ अंक तालिका के शीर्ष पर पहुंच गई है। मुंबई की टीम चार अंक के साथ पांचवें स्थान पर है।
indian super league goa fc vs mumbai city goa fc mumbai city
