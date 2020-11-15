शहर चुनें
Home ›   Sports ›   Football ›   Former Liverpool goalkeeper and England Legend footballer Ray Clemens dies

लीवरपूल के पूर्व दिग्गज गोलकीपर और इंग्लैंड के दिग्गज फुटबॉलर क्लेमेंस का निधन

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 15 Nov 2020 10:57 PM IST
रे क्लेमेंस
रे क्लेमेंस - फोटो : [email protected]

ख़बर सुनें
लीवरपूल, टोटेनहैम और इंग्लैंड के पूर्व गोलकीपर रहे रे क्लेमेंस का रविवार को 72 वर्ष की उम्र में निधन हो गया। हालांकि उनके निधन के कारणों का पता नहीं चल पाया है। क्लेमेंस के परिवार में पत्नी के अलावा एक बेटा और दो बेटियां हैं। 
इंग्लैंड के अपनी पीढ़ी के महानतम गोलकीपरों में से एक क्लेमेंस ने तीन यूरोपीय कप के अलावा लीवरपूल के साथ शीर्ष स्तर के पांच लीग खिताब जीते थे। क्लेमेंस ने इंग्लैंड की ओर से 61 मैचों में हिस्सा लिया था। क्लेमेंस लीवरपूल की उस टीम का हिस्सा थे जिसने 1977 और 1981 के बीच यूरोप में दबदबा बनाया और साथ ही दो यूएफा कप, एक एफए कप और द लीग कप का खिताब जीता। क्लेमेंस ने इसके अलावा टोटेनहैम के साथ भी एक यूएफा और एक लीग कप खिताब जीता।

sports football international ray clemens england football liverpool fc uefa

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
