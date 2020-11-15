लीवरपूल के पूर्व दिग्गज गोलकीपर और इंग्लैंड के दिग्गज फुटबॉलर क्लेमेंस का निधन

इंग्लैंड के अपनी पीढ़ी के महानतम गोलकीपरों में से एक क्लेमेंस ने तीन यूरोपीय कप के अलावा लीवरपूल के साथ शीर्ष स्तर के पांच लीग खिताब जीते थे। क्लेमेंस ने इंग्लैंड की ओर से 61 मैचों में हिस्सा लिया था। क्लेमेंस लीवरपूल की उस टीम का हिस्सा थे जिसने 1977 और 1981 के बीच यूरोप में दबदबा बनाया और साथ ही दो यूएफा कप, एक एफए कप और द लीग कप का खिताब जीता। क्लेमेंस ने इसके अलावा टोटेनहैम के साथ भी एक यूएफा और एक लीग कप खिताब जीता।
In memory of Ray Clemence, Liverpool legend...— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 15, 2020
YNWA pic.twitter.com/rbu2PVPHBH
We are extremely saddened to learn that former #ThreeLions goalkeeper and coach Ray Clemence has passed away at the age of 72.— England (@England) November 15, 2020
All of our thoughts are with Ray’s family, friends and former clubs at this time. pic.twitter.com/VfMLuhH8zw
