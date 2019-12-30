शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Sports ›   Football ›   Cristiano Ronaldo awarded as best men footballer in Dubai Globe Soccer Awards

रोनाल्डो दुबई ग्लोब सॉकर अवार्ड्स में छाए, छठी बार जीता सर्वश्रेष्ठ पुरुष खिलाड़ी का अवार्ड

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 30 Dec 2019 10:14 AM IST
क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो
क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो - फोटो : ट्विटर
ख़बर सुनें
स्टार फुटबॉलर क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो ने दुबई ग्लोब सॉकर अवार्ड्स में सर्वश्रेष्ठ पुरुष खिलाड़ी का पुरस्कार जीतकर 2019 का अंत किया। साल 2019 में बैलन डिओर रैंकिंग में विर्जिल वैन और विजेता लियोनेल मेसी के बाद तीसरे स्थान पर आने वाले रोनाल्डो ने नौ साल में छठी बार यह पुरस्कार जीता है।
विज्ञापन


जुवेंट्स को 2018-19 का सिरी ए का खिताब और पुर्तगाल को नेशंस लीग का खिताब जिताने वाले 34 वर्षीय रोनाल्डो ने लगातार चौथी बार यह पुरस्कार जीता है। पुरस्कार जीतने के बाद रोनाल्डो ने अपने परिवार, प्रेमिका, बच्चों, समर्थकों और दुबई को धन्यवाद दिया और आभार जताया। 
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी, अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Cristiano Ronaldo Bugatti
Football

रोनाल्डो ने बताया भविष्य का प्लान, फुटबॉल से संन्यास के बाद करना चाहते हैं एक्टिंग

30 दिसंबर 2019

अनोखी शादी
Chandigarh

साल 2019 में हुई 5 अजीबोगरीब शादियां, कहीं व्हीलचेयर पर फेरे तो कहीं दूल्हा 65 का दुल्हन 23 की

30 दिसंबर 2019

Bollywood

पाकिस्तानी मंत्री पर टिक टॉक स्टार का आरोप, कहा- 'उन न्यूड वीडियोज का क्या जो आप मुझे भेजते थे'

29 दिसंबर 2019

हरीम शाह
हरीम शाह, शेख रशीद
हरीम शाह
हरीम शाह
Bollywood

पाकिस्तानी मंत्री पर टिक टॉक स्टार का आरोप, कहा- 'उन न्यूड वीडियोज का क्या जो आप मुझे भेजते थे'

29 दिसंबर 2019

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Bollywood

50 साल पहले अमिताभ बच्चन को ऐसे मिली थी पहली फिल्म, जानें पूरा किस्सा

29 दिसंबर 2019

फिल्म 'सात हिंदुस्तानी'
amitabh bachchan
अमिताभ बच्चन
अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

50 साल पहले अमिताभ बच्चन को ऐसे मिली थी पहली फिल्म, जानें पूरा किस्सा

29 दिसंबर 2019

Television

Bigg Boss 13: गंदे टॉयलेट-किचन देख खुद साफ करने पहुंचे सलमान खान, बोले- 'किसी को शर्म नहीं है'

29 दिसंबर 2019

bigg boss 13
bigg boss 13
bigg boss 13
bigg boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: गंदे टॉयलेट-किचन देख खुद साफ करने पहुंचे सलमान खान, बोले- 'किसी को शर्म नहीं है'

29 दिसंबर 2019

स्कूटी से यात्रा करतीं प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा।
Lucknow

प्रियंका गांधी को स्कूटी से ले जा रहे कांग्रेस नेता का 6100 रुपये का कटा चालान

29 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
cristiano ronaldo dubai globe soccer awards दुबई ग्लोब सॉकर अवार्ड्स क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

जलाने से पहले चिता से शव को उठाकर ले गए अस्पताल, डॉक्टर बोले-ये ज़िंदा...

30 दिसंबर 2019

नहर में गिरी कार
Delhi NCR

यूपी के ग्रेटर नोएडा में हादसा, नहर में गिरी कार, दो बच्चों सहित छह की मौत

30 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
मौसम का हाल
India News

कोहरे का कहर: दिल्ली एनसीआर में दृश्यता शून्य, आठ राज्यों में रेड अलर्ट, फ्लाइट-ट्रेनें प्रभावित

30 दिसंबर 2019

हेमंत सोरेन (फाइल फोटो)
Jharkhand

सोरेन सरकार की पहली कैबिनेट बैठक में किसानों के ऋण माफी की घोषणा टांय-टांय फिस्स: भाजपा

30 दिसंबर 2019

winter
Lucknow

उत्तर प्रदेश में बेरहम हुई ठंड, रविवार को 68 तो चार दिन में 228 लोगों की मौत

30 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी बाबा मणींद्र महाराज
Kanpur

भाजपा का करीबी बाबा जिसका दिल्ली से लखनऊ तक चलता था सिक्का, हत्या का लगा आरोप, सलाखों के पीछे पहुंचा

30 दिसंबर 2019

प्रशांत किशोर
Bihar

बिहार चुनाव 2020 में जदयू को भाजपा से ज्यादा सीटों पर लड़ना चाहिए : पीके

30 दिसंबर 2019

सुरक्षाबल
Jammu

अर्द्धसैनिक बलों की 52 और कंपनियां कश्मीर से वापस, हालात सामान्य होने पर हुआ फैसला

30 दिसंबर 2019

Mona Singh
Bollywood

प्रियंका के गाने पर अपनी शादी में झूमकर डांस करती नजर आईं मोना सिंह, सोशल मीडिया पर छाया वीडियो

29 दिसंबर 2019

ज्योतिष
Astrology

30 दिसंबर का दिन इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहतर

29 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

boxing shimla
Other Sports

मुक्केबाज आशीष, सतीश और सचिन ने ओलंपिक क्वालिफायर टीम में बनाई जगह  

एशियाई रजत पदक विजेता आशीष कुमार (75 किग्रा), सचिन कुमार (81 किग्रा) और अनुभवी सतीश कुमार (प्लस 91) ने तीन से 14 फरवरी तक चीन में होने वाले ओलंपिक क्वालिफायर के लिए भारतीय पुरुष मुक्केबाजी टीम में जगह बना ली।

30 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
जेरेमी लालरिनुंगा
Hockey

पिता सबसे बड़ी प्रेरणा, उनके सपने को पूरा कर रहा हूं : जेरेमी

30 दिसंबर 2019

ऐश्वर्य प्रताप सिंह
Other Sports

ऐश्वर्य प्रताप ने आरआर लक्ष्य कप में जीता स्वर्ण पदक

30 दिसंबर 2019

विजयवीर सिद्धू
Other Sports

नेशनल शूटिंग चैंपियनशिप: विजयवीर ने जीते तीन स्वर्ण पदक, जीतू ने टीम को दिलाया सोना 

30 दिसंबर 2019

indian Archery Association
Other Sports

ओलंपिक टिकट के लिए अपने खर्च पर ओलंपिक ट्रायल में उतरेंगे तीरंदाज

30 दिसंबर 2019

क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो
Football

फुटबॉल से संन्यास लेने के बाद एक्टिंग में हाथ आजमाना चाहते हैं रोनाल्डो

29 दिसंबर 2019

आईएसएल 2019
Football

ISL 2019: मोदू सोगू के दो गोल से मुंबई की जीत, हैदराबाद को 2-1 से हराया

29 दिसंबर 2019

state level kabaddi championship trial in chamba himachal pradesh
Local Sports

प्रदेश स्तरीय कबड्डी प्रतियोगिता में चंबा की लड़कियां दिखाएंगी दम

29 दिसंबर 2019

आईएसएल
Football

ISL 2019: छह मैचों के कार्यक्रम में हुआ बदलाव, CAA के विरोध प्रदर्शनों की वजह से लिया गया फैसला

29 दिसंबर 2019

एंडी मरे
Tennis

फिर से चोट की वजह से बाहर हुए एंडी मरे, ऑस्ट्रलियन ओपन में नहीं ले पाएंगे भाग

29 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने नीतीश कुमार से की अपील, कहा- देश के हित के लिए बीजेपी से हो जाइए अलग

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने नीतीश कुमार से अपील की है। उन्होंने कहा है कि नीतीश कुमार को देशहित में बीजेपी से अलग हो जाना चाहिए। उन्हें बीजेपी छोड़ देनी चाहिए।

30 दिसंबर 2019

हेमंत सोरेन 1:15

हेमंत सोरेन सरकार की कैबिनेट बैठक का पहला फैसला, बदलेगा राज्य का प्रतीक चिन्ह

29 दिसंबर 2019

ज्योतिष 3:09

30 दिसंबर का दिन इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहतर

29 दिसंबर 2019

हेमंत सोरेन 1:25

झारखंड के सीएम पद की शपथ के बाद हेमंत सोरेन ने इन्हें किया याद

29 दिसंबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी 1:16

प्रियंका पर लखनऊ पुलिस का एक्शन, बिना हेलमेट स्कूटी पर बैठने का कटा चालान

29 दिसंबर 2019

Related

कोनेरू हम्पी
Other Sports

कोनेरू हंपी ने जीता वर्ल्ड रैपिड चैंपियनशिप का खिताब, मां बनने के बाद दो साल तक थीं शतरंज से दूर

29 दिसंबर 2019

भारतीय फुटबॉल टीम
Football

Year Ender 2019: विश्व कप खेलने का सपना टूटा, भारतीय फुटबॉल ने क्या खोया-क्या पाया?

29 दिसंबर 2019

chinglensana singh kangujam
Hockey

मिडफील्डर चिंगलेनसाना सिंह राष्ट्रीय हॉकी शिविर के लिए चयनित, दस माह बाद टीम में वापसी

29 दिसंबर 2019

मैरी कॉम और निखत जरीन
Other Sports

रिंग के बाहर भी भिड़ी मैरीकॉम-निखत, एक दूसरे पर लगाए हाथ न मिलाने और गालियां देने के आरोप

28 दिसंबर 2019

Football
Football

चीन ने 2023 एएफसी एशियाई कप के मुकाबले के लिए स्थानों का किया एलान

28 दिसंबर 2019

weightlifting
Other Sports

कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में सिल्वर मेडल जीतने वाली डोप टेस्ट में फेल, लगा चार साल का बैन

28 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited