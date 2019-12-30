रोनाल्डो दुबई ग्लोब सॉकर अवार्ड्स में छाए, छठी बार जीता सर्वश्रेष्ठ पुरुष खिलाड़ी का अवार्ड

Honored to received one more time Globe Soccer Award! A very emotional moment for me to share this award with my family ❤️🙏Grateful for all the hospitality, see you soon Dubai!😉 pic.twitter.com/NudtLSXa5F— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 29, 2019
एशियाई रजत पदक विजेता आशीष कुमार (75 किग्रा), सचिन कुमार (81 किग्रा) और अनुभवी सतीश कुमार (प्लस 91) ने तीन से 14 फरवरी तक चीन में होने वाले ओलंपिक क्वालिफायर के लिए भारतीय पुरुष मुक्केबाजी टीम में जगह बना ली।
30 दिसंबर 2019