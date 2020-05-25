शहर चुनें

कोविड-19: राज्यों में 28 मई से ऑनलाइन मुहिम चलाएगी कांग्रेस, कोरोना से जुड़े मुद्दों पर करेगी चर्चा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 25 May 2020 05:33 PM IST
कोरोना महामारी और लॉकडाउन के बीच कांग्रेस पार्टी ने केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ आक्रामक रुख अपनाने का मन बना लिया है। बस, ट्रेन सेवा और प्रवासी श्रमिकों के मुद्दे पर सरकार को घेरने के बाद अब पार्टी ने प्रत्यक्ष नकदी की मांग के लिए अभियान चलाने का फैसला किया है।
सोमवार को पार्टी ने कहा, 'हम 28 मई को राज्यों में ऑनलाइन अभियान चलाएंगे और कोरोना संकट से जुड़े मुद्दों को उठाएंगे। इसके साथ ही हम केंद्र सरकार से आयकर दायरे से बाहर के सभी परिवारों को 10000 रुपये का प्रत्यक्ष नकद हस्तांतरण तुरंत करने की मांग करेंगे।'
