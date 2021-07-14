गजब: लियोनेल मेसी के नाम व फोटो से बिक रही बीड़ी, पैकेट देख यूजर्स बोले- भारत में पहला विज्ञापन

Messi's first endorsement in India— Rupin Sharma IPS (@rupin1992) July 13, 2021
☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/07vh7bTMwC
Argentina football star Messi won the Copa America by his country and immediately got a brand to endorse. "Messi Biri"😜. Great achievement 👍 Enjoy 😁 pic.twitter.com/RaydB0r1DI— Dipak Pujari (@PujariDipak) July 13, 2021
COPA AMERICA FINAL#ArgentinaVsBrazil— @Akashtv1Soni (@Akashtv1Soni) July 13, 2021
1-0
After his first major Cup win for Argentina, Lionel #Messi finally gets his first endorsement contract in India..#MessiBiri pic.twitter.com/dMR36mmUM1
Do you endorse this product @TeamMessi pic.twitter.com/k0o30Z9LVy— Karma Paljor (@Karma_Paljor) July 13, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.