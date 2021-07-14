बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Sports ›   Football ›   Bidi being sold in the name and photo of Lionel Messi users said after seeing the packet first advertisement in India

गजब: लियोनेल मेसी के नाम व फोटो से बिक रही बीड़ी, पैकेट देख यूजर्स बोले- भारत में पहला विज्ञापन

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: ओम. प्रकाश Updated Wed, 14 Jul 2021 10:31 AM IST

सार

अर्जेंटीना के स्टार फुटबॉलर की बीड़ी के पैकेट पर छपी फोटो खूब वायरल हो रही है। सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स का कहना है कि यह उनका भारत में पहला विज्ञापन है। मेसी की कप्तानी में हाल ही में अर्जेंटीना ने कोपा अमेरिका फाइनल जीता। 
मेसी बीड़ी पैकेट
मेसी बीड़ी पैकेट - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विस्तार

अर्जेटीना के स्टार फुटबॉलर लियोनल मेसी की एक तस्वीर इन दिनों जमकर वायरल हो रही है। उनकी यह फोटो बीड़ी के पैकेट पर छपी है। मेसी के नाम व फोटो से बिक रही बीड़ी  के पैकेट को देख सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स काफी मजे ले रहे हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ यूजर्स का कहना है कि ये उनका भारत में पहला विज्ञापन है। हाल ही में मेसी की कप्तानी में अर्जेंटीना ने मेजबान ब्राजील को हराकर कोपा अमेरिका फाइनल जीता है। 
बीते रविवार 11 जुलाई को अर्जेंटीना ने कमाल करते हुए कोपा अमेरिका फाइनल में ब्राजील को 1-0 से हराया था। अर्जेंटीना 1993 के बाद पहली बार कोपा अमेरिका जीतने में सफल रहा। मेसी की कप्तानी में यह पहला बड़ा खिताब है। वहीं ब्राजील पहली बार कोपा अमेरिका की मेजबानी करते हुए फाइनल हारा। 


बीड़ी के पैकेट पर उनकी फोटो छपी देख एक यूजर ने लिखा, भारत में पहला विज्ञापन।
वहीं एक यूजर ने लिखा, यह कोपा अमेरिका जीत का परिणाम है। 






 

sports football international lionel messi lionel messi bidi packet
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

