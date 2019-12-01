शहर चुनें

सैयद मोदी बैडमिंटन चैंपियनशिप: सौरभ वर्मा ने जीता सिल्वर मेडल, फाइनल में ताइवान के खिलाड़ी से हारे

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 01 Dec 2019 05:23 PM IST
सौरभ वर्मा
सौरभ वर्मा - फोटो : ट्विटर
भारत के राष्ट्रीय चैंपियन सौरभ वर्मा को सैयद मोदी अंतरराष्ट्रीय बैडमिंटन चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में हार का सामना करना पड़ा है। रविवार को खेले गए मुकाबले में पुरुषों के एकल वर्ग में सौरभ को ताइवान के खिलाड़ी ने हराया। लखनऊ में खेले गए फाइनल मैच में सौरभ को ताइवान के वांग जू वेई ने 48 मिनट के खेल में सीधे सेटों में 21-15, 21-17 से हराया।
