Hindi News ›   Sports ›   Badminton ›   Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty script history as they win gold medal in Badminton Asia Championship

Badminton: सात्विक-चिराग ने रचा इतिहास, एशियाई बैडमिंटन चैंपियनशिप में देश को 58 साल बाद दिलाया स्वर्ण

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दुबई Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Sun, 30 Apr 2023 09:25 PM IST
सार

भारतीय बैडमिंटन संघ ने सात्विकसाईराज रेंकीरेड्डी और चिराग शेट्टी को 20 लाख रुपये की पुरस्कार राशि देने का एलान किया है।

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty script history as they win gold medal in Badminton Asia Championship
चिराग और सात्विक - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विस्तार

सात्विकसाईराज रेंकी रेड्डी और चिराग शेट्टी ने इतिहास रच दिया। भारतीय जोड़ी ने रविवार को 58 साल के बाद देश को एशियाई बैडमिंटन चैंपियनशिप का खिताब दिलाया। इससे पहले पूर्व भारतीय खिलाड़ी दिनेश खन्ना ने 1965 में पुरुष एकल में स्वर्ण पदक दिलाया था। उन्होंने लखनऊ में फाइनल में थाईलैंड के सांगोब रत्तानुसोर्न को हराया था।

पिछले साल विश्व चैंपियनशिप की कांस्य पदक विजेता सात्विक-चिराग की जोड़ी ने एक गेम में गंवाने के बाद भी शानदार वापसी करते हुए मैच 21-16, 17-21, 19-21 से अपने नाम कर लिया। इस चैंपियनशिप के पुरुष युगल में भारत का यह पहला स्वर्ण पदक है। एशिया चैंपियनशिप में पुरुष युगल में भारत का पिछला सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन 1971 में रहा था। तब दीपू घोष और रमन घोष ने कांस्य-पदक अपने नाम किया था। भारतीय बैडमिंटन संघ ने सात्विकसाईराज रेंकी रेड्डी और चिराग शेट्टी को 20 लाख रुपये की पुरस्कार राशि देने का एलान किया है।

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty script history as they win gold medal in Badminton Asia Championship
सात्विक और चिराग - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भी दोनों को बधाई दी है। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर लिखा- सात्विकसाईराज रेंकी रेड्डी और चिराग शेट्टी के इतिहास रचने पर सभी को गर्व है। दोनों खिलाड़ियों को बधाई और भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं। 

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty script history as they win gold medal in Badminton Asia Championship
सात्विक-चिराग - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
सेमीफाइनल में चीनी ताइपे के खिलाड़ी रिटायर हुए थे
इससे पहले दोनों ने फाइनल में पहुंचकर ही इतिहास रच दिया था। वह बैडमिंटन एशिया चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में पहुंचने वाली भारत की पहली पुरुष बैडमिंटन जोड़ी बन गई थी। सेमीफाइनल में उनके विपक्षी रिटायर हो गए थे और भारतीय जोड़ी को वॉकथ्रू मिल गया था। कोई भी भारतीय पुरुष जोड़ी 52 साल बाद फाइनल में पहुंची थी। सेमीफाइनल में चीनी ताइपे की ली यांग और वांग ची-लिन की जोड़ी के खिलाफ पहला गेम सात्विक और चिराग ने जीता था। वहीं, वह दूसरे गेम में वह 13-14 से पीछे चल रहे थे। हालांकि, चीनी ताइपे के खिलाड़ी अनफिट होने की वजह से रिटायर होने का फैसला लिया और भारतीय खिलाड़ी फाइनल में पहुंच गए थे।

बर्मिंघम राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में भी जीता था स्वर्ण

पुरुष युगल में दुनिया की छठे नंबर की सात्विक-चिराग की जोड़ी ने इससे पहले बर्मिंघम राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में भी भारत को पुरुष युगल में स्वर्ण पदक दिलाया था। इन दोनों ने देश को पहली बार राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में पुरुष युगल में स्वर्ण पदक दिलाया था। तब सात्विक और चिराग ने फाइनल में इंग्लैंड के बेन लेन और सीन वेंडी की जोड़ी को 21-15, 21-13 से हराया था।
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

