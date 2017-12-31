बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PBL: साइना और ली के बीच हुआ सांसें रोक देने वाला मुकाबला, अवध वॉरियर्स ने नॉर्थ ईस्टर्न को हराया
Updated Sun, 31 Dec 2017 09:58 AM IST
अवध वॉरियर्स की स्टार महिला शटलर
साइना नेहवाल
शनिवार को
प्रीमियर बैडमिंटन लीग
(पीबीएल) के तीसरे सीजन में अपना पहला मैच खेला। साइना का मुकाबला नॉर्थ ईस्टर्न की मिशेल ली के साथ था। वर्ल्ड नंबर 21 ली के साथ साइना के इस मुकाबले को पहले बेहद आसान माना जा रहा था। सबको लग रहा था कि ली को साइना आसानी से हराकर इस मैच को जीतने में कामयाब रहेगी, लेकिन जब ली ने साइना को पहला गेम 15-6 से हराया तो मैच काफी रोमांचक हो गया।
हालांकि साइना ने दूसरे गेम में ली को बढ़त बनाने का कोई मौका नहीं दिया और अपने अनुभव का इस्तेमाल करते हुए मिशेल को रैलियों में फंसाया। साइना को इस रणनीति का फायदा मिला और उन्होंने दूसरा गेम 15-13 अपने नाम कर लिया।
तीसरे गेम में दोनों खिलाड़ियों के बीच मुकाबला बेहद कड़ा रहा। एक समय इस गेम में मिशेल ने 13-12 की बढ़त बना ली थी। स्टेडियम में मौजूद दर्शकों के भाव बता रहे थे कि उनका क्या हाल हो रहा है, लेकिन साइना ने अंत तक हार नहीं मानी और जोर लगाकर खेला। साइना ने आखिरकार अपने फैंस को मायूस नहीं किया और मुकाबला 15-13 से अपने नाम किया।
