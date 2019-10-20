शहर चुनें

Home ›   Sports ›   Badminton ›   Kuhu garg and dhruv rawat wins in mixed double of egypt badminton international championship

इजिप्ट बैडमिंटन चैंपियनशिप: कुहू ने मिश्रित युगल में ध्रुव के साथ जीती ट्रॉफी, युगल में चूकीं

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 20 Oct 2019 09:35 PM IST
कुहू गर्ग/ध्रुव रावत
कुहू गर्ग/ध्रुव रावत - फोटो : bai twitter
कुहू गर्ग और ध्रुव रावत की जोड़ी ने रविवार को काहिरा में इजिप्ट अंतरराष्ट्रीय बैडमिंटन चैंपियनशिप का मिश्रित युगल खिताब जीता। गैरवरीय कुहू और ध्रुव फाइनल में हमवतन उत्कर्ष अरोड़ा और करिश्मा वाडकर की तीसरी वरीय जोड़ी को 21-16,22-20 से हराकर चैंपियन बनी। हालांकि कुहू को महिला युगल में हार मिली।
कुहू और संयोगिता घोरपडे को हमवतन सिमरन और रितिका ठाकर से 16-21,21-19,19-21 से हार झेलनी पड़ी। वहीं दुबई इंटरनेशनल चैलेंज में रितुपर्णा दास जापान की माको उरुशीजाकी से 21-23, 17-21 से हारकर साल के अपने पहले बीडब्ल्यूएफ खिताब से चूक गईं। 

kuhu garg dhruv rawat egypt international badminton championship 2019 egypt international badminton 2019
