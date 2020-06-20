शहर चुनें
Solar Eclipse 2020: सूतक काल के शुरू होने से पहले जानिए इस समय क्या करना चाहिए और क्या नहीं

धर्म डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 20 Jun 2020 08:15 PM IST
solar eclipse 2020
solar eclipse 2020 - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
कल भारत समेत कई देशों में सूर्यग्रहण लगने जा रहा है। ज्योतिषशास्त्र के अनुसार सूर्यग्रहण लगने के 12 घंटे पहले से सूतक काल की शुरुआत हो जाती है। भारत में 21 जून को सुबह 10 बजकर 15 मिनट में सूर्य ग्रहण लग जाएगा,  जिस वजह से 12 घंटे पहले 20 जून को रात्रि 10 बजकर 15 मिनट से  सूतक काल की शुरुआत हो जाएगी। सूतक काल के लगते ही कुछ चीजों का विशेष ध्यान रखना चाहिए। आइए जानते हैं सूतक काल के समय क्या करें और क्या नहीं....


 
