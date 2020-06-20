Solar Eclipse 2020: सूतक काल के शुरू होने से पहले जानिए इस समय क्या करना चाहिए और क्या नहीं

{"_id":"5eee19528ebc3e42e04eba26","slug":"surya-grahan-solar-eclipse-in-june-2020-sutak-kaal-dos-and-don-ts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Solar Eclipse 2020: \u0938\u0942\u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
solar eclipse 2020
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
सूतक काल में भगवान का ध्यान करना चाहिए
- फोटो : Pixabay
गर्भवती महिलाओं को सूतक काल में विशेष ध्यान रखना चाहिए- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
- फोटो : social media
सूतक काल के दौरान ब्रह्मचर्य का पालन करना चाहिए- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
- फोटो : Pixabay
सूतक काल में भोजन नहीं करना चाहिए- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
- फोटो : social media
सूतक काल में पानी का सेवन भी नहीं करना चाहिए- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
- फोटो : Pixabay
सूतक काल में बाल नहीं काटने चाहिए- सांकेतिक तस्वीर
- फोटो : Pixabay